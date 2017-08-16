Baron Corbin Cashes In His ‘Money In The Bank’ Briefcase Against Jinder Mahal On ‘SmackDown Live’

There have been rumors flying around that Baron Corbin was going to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam this Sunday, but he shocked the world and did it early. This evening on SmackDown Live, John Cena faced off against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal which brought interference from Corbin. After the match was over, the “Lone Wolf” chose to cash in his championship shot, but things didn’t go quite as he planned.

Cena is set to face Corbin this Sunday at SummerSlam while Mahal is going to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. On Tuesday night, Mahal faced Cena in a non-title match as recapped by the official website of WWE, but the bout ended in a disqualification due to interference from Corbin.

Everyone thought that Corbin was merely getting the last shots in on his pay-per-view opponent, but he had much more in mind. As Corbin nailed Cena with the Money in the Bank briefcase, he then handed it to the referee to cash in his title shot.

The crowd lost it and popped huge for the cash-in, and he was ready to take down a very tired and spent Jinder Mahal. Unfortunately for Baron Corbin, John Cena was still at ringside.

After handing the briefcase to the referee, the bell rang and Corbin was ready to take on Mahal for the WWE Title, but John Cena jumped up on the apron. Corbin ran after his SummerSlam opponent and knocked him back to the ground, but that little move cost him.

Mahal ran up behind Corbin, rolled him up, and scored a pinfall to retain the WWE Championship. Corbin was in shock, but John Cena was loving every minute of it.

John Cena kept smiling and making fun of Corbin as Mahal celebrated with the Singh Brothers. Corbin officially lost his mind and glared at Cena as SmackDown Live went off the air on Tuesday night.

The only other Money in the Bank winner who failed at winning when they cashed in their briefcases was Damien Sandow and he lost to John Cena. In 2012, though, Cena cashed in against CM Punk and won, but it was by disqualification which means he didn’t win the title.

WWE wasted no time in updating the official page for SummerSlam after tonight’s SmackDown Live either. The John Cena vs. Baron Corbin match photo is now showing the “Lone Wolf” without the MITB briefcase in his hands.

Baron Corbin is only one of the few who has failed at cashing in their Money in the Bank title shots successfully. It really did look as if he was about to change the entire face of SmackDown Live and the card of SummerSlam, but John Cena stuck his nose into the middle of it all. With the interference, Jinder Mahal held onto his WWE Championship and Baron Corbin has even more hatred boiling inside of him for his match this Sunday.

[Featured Image by WWE]