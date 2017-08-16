Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing: Victims’ Families To Receive $324K Each

Families of the victims killed in a terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester will receive financial aid from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

On Tuesday, Councilor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustees of the fund, announced that families of the 22 people killed in the tragic terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert will get $342,000 each.

Murphy reiterated that the said amount will “ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack.”

According to reports, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund was able to raise approximately $24.5 million from the public’s donation. Part of the funds also came from Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she hosted in the city in June.

The concert featured performances from the biggest names in the music industry, including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and more. The event raised over $13 million, some of which went to those hospitalized as a result of the bombing attack.

According to The Guardian, survivors who were injured during the Manchester terrorist attack have already received financial aid from the fund. Fifty-seven victims who spent at least a week in the hospital were given approximately $77,150 each. On the other hand, about 96 people who spent less than a week in the hospital were given $4,500 each.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that bereaved families have already claimed around $90,000 each from the fund and were given access to free counseling. Murphy added that they will be able to get the remaining balance in the coming weeks.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.”

It was also noted that the financial aid must be given to the next kin of each of the 22 victims. Apparently, this has caused some “unhappiness” among some of the bereaved. However, Murphy reiterated that “virtually all” those who qualify for the money have accepted the decision.

He also pointed out that there will be exceptions in some cases, such as divorced parents who shared a child who died in the Manchester bombing.

Murphy added that the recipients of the money can spend it however they want, but encouraged them to seek financial advice in order to use it wisely.

“The money is given as a gift so it’s up to them what they do with it.”

