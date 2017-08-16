’90 Day Fiance:’ Anfisa’s Recent Instagram Activity Teases Marriage Updates, More Surgery Speculations

90 Day Fiance stars Anfisa and Jorge have not been getting along in the recent episodes of the hit reality TV show. Since the first episode of the current season of 90DF: Happily Ever After, the two have been at loggerheads with each other, culminating in numerous fights that ended with Jorge getting kicked out of their shared apartment. The following episodes after the couple’s fight also featured Anfisa and Jorge meeting people on their own.

Since then, many 90DF fans are wondering what happened to the couple since the episodes were taped. Do they remain separated? Are they getting a divorce? Fortunately, Anfisa’s personal Instagram page has given clues about the status of the reality TV couple. From what could be inferred from the Russian beauty’s Instagram activity, it seems like Anfisa and Jorge are not just staying together, but their relationship appears to have gotten stronger too.

As stated in a Heavy report, Anfisa recently changed her name in Instagram. During the past few months, the reality TV star has used her first name alone on the social media platform. Recently, however, the Russian beauty changed her name to Anfisa Nava. While the last name might not be referenced much in 90 Day Fiance, Nava is actually Jorge’s last name. Thus, while the couple remains pretty much separated when the show’s episodes were being filmed, it seems like they have already kissed and made up since.

Another clue about Anfisa and Jorge’s improved relationship was the fact that the reality TV star posted a photo of roses during her anniversary with her husband. While Jorge was not featured in her anniversary announcement, Anfisa did appear to be celebrating the event. Considering her Instagram name change and her anniversary photos, it definitely seems like Anfisa and Jorge are not only back together, but they are in a much better place than before as well.

I got your back ???? #90DayFiance #HappyWifeHappyLife #TeamAnfisa A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Anfisa’s most recent photos, however, have triggered something different from her followers on the social media platform. Her most recent post, which simply featured her in front of a restaurant’s entrance, got a pretty strong reaction from her fans. Among these responses are inquiries if the reality TV star had recently gone under the knife.

“Did you get plastic surgery for your boobs and butt or did you work out?” asked one commenter.

“Did you get an a** job?” asked another.

Looking at Anfisa’s latest photo, it is quite understandable why her social media followers are wondering if she had more surgery done. The Russian beauty, after all, looked a lot more voluptuous in her recent photos than in her old pictures.

Anfisa has always had an hourglass-shaped figure, but her curves in her latest photos just seem especially pronounced. While her current figure could simply be the result of a lot of exercise and toning, many 90 Day Fiance fans are speculating that Anfisa might have simply chosen cosmetic surgery, in order to attain her ideal figure easier.

When your outfit matches the colors of your favorite restaurant ???? #DinTaiFung A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

What do you think about Anfisa and Jorge’s relationship? Do you think the Russian 90 Day Fiance star recently got more surgery done? Sound off in the comments section below!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs every Sunday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by Anfisa Arkhipchenko/Instagram]