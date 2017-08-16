Despite rumors of death by drug overdose, a coroner’s report indicates that Home Alone star John Heard died of natural causes. One of Heard’s former wives (Heard had been married and divorced three times) had gone to the media ahead of the coroner’s report reveal to say she was sure that Heard had overdosed on pain medication following his back surgery, but that is not what happened according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The Home Alone actor suffered a heart attack brought on by heart disease, and John Heard’s death had nothing to do with his back surgery according to the report.

“Mr. Heard died a sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease. Mr. Heard’s recent back surgery did not play a role in his death. The manner of death is natural.”

John Heard had just had surgery on his back to relieve disc pain and had checked into a Palo Alto, California hotel room to recover. Heard was found dead in his hotel room on July 21. Though John Heard is best known as the father in the movie Home Alone, he actually has a full resume of acting accomplishments including an Emmy nomination for his role on The Sopranos.

Soon after John Heard’s death, his third wife, Lana Pritchard, gave an interview to say that she was convinced that he had overdosed on his pain medication that he had received from his back surgeon. She said she was heartbroken when she heard of the Home Alone star’s death from his second wife, Sharon Heard.

“I cannot believe John is dead. His second wife Sharon phoned me with the news and then I saw it all over social media.”

She then said she was sure that he had accidentally overdosed on his pain meds.

“I firmly believe that he died from an accidental overdose from the pain medication after the surgery. He was in so much pain from sciatica that he had problems walking and it really was getting him down.”

Pritchard explained that even though her marriage with Heard was short-lived, the two were still in contact. Heard and Pritchard’s marriage reportedly ended when she met someone else, and the two parted ways. Despite the way their marriage ended, Pritchard says he was a kind man and she is sorry that he is gone.

“I spoke with him on Tuesday before the surgery and he was in positive spirits but he did not want anyone to help him – I feel so bad because I think I could have done more.”

But reportedly, when the time came for the funeral, Lana Pritchard was kept in the dark, and not told about the private family service arranged by his sister. John Heard’s ashes were buried next to his son, Max Heard, who died of a drug overdose in December. The two are next to each other in the Heard family plot in Massachusetts.

John Heard is survived by his daughter Annika, also with Sharon Heard, and son Jack from his relationship with actress Melissa Leo, best known for her roles in Frozen River, The Fighter, and Homicide: Life On The Street.

