‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Summer Shockers, Maxie Goes After Man Landers, Finn Gets Emotional

General Hospital spoilers hint Port Charles summer is going to be scorching hot as some storylines reach their peak. The addition of Steve Burton will push tension to new heights as Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) struggle with their current circumstances. Mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is going to be involved in a lot of violence, which is to be expected given his plans to leave the mob life behind.

Shockers for the upcoming weeks have been unveiled in the recent General Hospital teaser, and the seeds for the upcoming episodes. Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is nowhere to be seen, and Finn (Michael Easton) will naturally demand answers. Jared (Matt Corboy) is going to be on the receiving end of his hot temper. Even if Finn grabs Jared by his collars, it seems like the guy will have no answers for him. Jared did not get his money too, and the guy also seems to be on the losing end of this bargain. Although Dr. Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) plans to make them suffer has been a big success, she might not like the results of her plans to make everyone know she was the mastermind behind everything.

Can Sonny's silence save Sam from Dante's investigation? Tune into an all-new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/Ma3YtiFqIC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 15, 2017

Jason and Sonny are going to team up to make sure Sam is safe. These two will have a tough time ahead based on General Hospital spoilers. It seems like Jason is going to confront an armed enemy, and he needs to use his skills to coax his opponent to put down the weapon. Meanwhile, Sonny is going to arm himself while preparing to confront an enemy. Sonny’s dangerous life is going to be front and center of the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

The long-awaited reunion between Nathan and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is finally going to happen but this couple will hit a rough patch soon. General Hospital spoilers reveal Maxie is on a mission to find out the real identity of Man Landers. Since Nathan is hiding his involvement in the column, this couple will have to deal with the increasing number of problems between them.

General Hospital spoilers tease Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie will meet soon, and the guy has some news for her. It would be exciting to see what scoop Spinelli has for Maxie, and how this will affect her current situation. General Hospital spoilers this summer are teasing more excitement as the story gears up for new arrivals in Port Charles.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]