Climate Change Catastrophe: Global Warming Will Cut Crop Yields And Negatively Affect Major Food Sources

Climate change research, studies, and predictions are not getting any more positive. While recent news reports have focused on how global warming will cause “super heat waves,” the issue affects far more than just the weather. It also impacts agriculture and food supply. According to a new statistical model developed by researchers at University of California, Davis, and Cornell University, the outlook is not good.

According to Phys.org, crops such as wheat, rice, and maize will be negatively affected by global warming. A report on the findings was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It analyzed 70 previous studies on global warming and agriculture. Various methods were used in the analysis, including statistical models, artificial field warming experiments, and simulating crops reacting to temperature changes.

Each method indicated that rising temperatures will negatively affect crop yields, specifically wheat, rice, and maize. For every Celsius degree increase, the average global wheat yields reduced by six percent. Rice was cut by 3.2 percent, and maize decreased by 7.4 percent. However, soybean yields did not show a significant change.

Wheat, rice, maize, and soybeans were used in the analysis because they are the foundation of human’s food supply. They provide the Earth’s population with two-thirds of the body’s caloric intake. So, what does this mean for the world? Basically, by the end of the century, crops will yield less food. Unfortunately, the world’s expanding population shows no signs of slowing down.

Some rationalize that hot temperatures in summer can be offset by cold winters. However, the study showed that it won’t help the negative effects of global warming on agriculture. Also, an increase in rainfall could help crops, but it will not be enough to change the prognosis.

However, there is some hope despite the dismal findings. In a separate study published in May, it was reported that technological advances could offset the damage to crops caused by climate change. In that study, winter wheat, spring barley, and winter barley were used, according to Matthew Gammans, who co-authored a study published in Environmental Research Letters.

“We now want to explore what role adaptation to climate change will play in mitigating negative impacts on yields of wheat, barley, and other cereal grains.”

There is hope that even with global warming, that something can be done to help offset the negative effects. Examples include developing heat-tolerant crops and using improved farming techniques. However, the end of the century is not that far away, so there isn’t much time to come up with solutions to this problem.

