Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 5? [Spoilers]

We had a big night on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight, as the players were surprised to see the eliminated players return to the game. Yes, it was time for some redemption, but who stayed and who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 5 details below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, it was time for the players to head to the Presidio for the elimination challenge. The Double Cross was drawn and it left us with four players facing off. We saw Kailah beating Jenna and Ammo taking down Tony. Both of them will be heading to the Redemption House.

The Big Twist

The players arrive and find out the next challenge is called “Man Overboard” and they have to do whatever they can to knock the other players off some hanging platform over water. TJ Lavin says it is pretty easy, but it won’t matter to them. Why? Because they aren’t playing, but the redemption players make their return and they will be competing.

Redemption House

Before the challenge, we go back to the Redemption House and check out Jenna and Tony arriving. They are shocked to see everyone there. Tony is upset that his brother was kicked out of the house for fighting. TJ arrives and finds out who the players will be gunning for if they get back in the game. He then tells them they will compete in the Redemption Challenge and the winning guy and winning girl will return to the game. Everyone else will be officially eliminated from The Challenge XXX.

Win and you're back in! Lose, and you're gone for real ???? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/ZdME2Ao9yP — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 16, 2017

Redemption Challenge

For this challenge, they will be on the platform that is 20 feet above the water. They will be playing in rounds based on how they were eliminated. They have to win in order to move on. If they hit the water first, they are out. The last guy and last girl standing will return to The Challenge XXX.

Results

Time for these rounds to take place and here are the winners from each round on The Challenge 2017:

Round 1 – They both fell, but Darrell beat Devin and Devin is eliminated.

They both fell, but Darrell beat Devin and Devin is eliminated. Round 2 – Another close one, but Amanda beat LaToya and LaToya is eliminated.

Another close one, but Amanda beat LaToya and LaToya is eliminated. Round 3 – They fell together, but Derrick H. hit the water first and he is eliminated, as Tony moves on.

They fell together, but Derrick H. hit the water first and he is eliminated, as Tony moves on. Round 4 – In a first, only one player fell this time. Briana is out and Jenna moves on.

In a first, only one player fell this time. Briana is out and Jenna moves on. Guy’s Final – In a shocker, Tony took out Darrell on this one. Tony is back in the game and Darrell is eliminated on The Challenge XXX.

In a shocker, Tony took out Darrell on this one. Tony is back in the game and Darrell is eliminated on The Challenge XXX. Girl’s Final – This one was a tough battle and lasted a while, but it was Jenna pushing Amanda off the platform eventually and winning. Jenna is safe and Amanda is eliminated.

After all is said and done, we see Jenna and Tony back in the game. Eliminated during this redemption challenge were Devin, LaToya, Derrick H., Briana, Darrell, and Amanda.

Back In The House

Johnny Bananas is glad to see Tony back, as he thinks he can redeem himself from that drunken night. It is time to do damage control, as Marie tries to explain why she voted for Jenna. Jemmye tries to explain herself to Jenna as well and said this is what everyone wanted. Now Kailah is crying and a mess, as she thinks everyone hates her and is against her.

That is it for tonight. What did you think of tonight’s episode?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]