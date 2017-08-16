Audrey Roloff Admits She’s Not A Gentle Person Ahead Of Baby’s Birth, Praises Husband Jeremy On Instagram

Audrey Roloff admits that she’s not gentle enough, but it’s not her baby girl she’s afraid of hurting.
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are busy getting ready for the birth of their first child, but the Little People, Big World stars are also making sure that they make time to work on their marriage during their parental preparations. According to Audrey, one of her current relationship goals is to be more like her husband. In her latest Instagram post, the mother-to-be praises Jeremy Roloff for possessing a quality she lacks.
“I’ve been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness,” she writes.
“He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths.”
This revelation comes two weeks after Audrey confessed that she and Jeremy recently had a big fight. As In Touch Weekly reports, the Little People, Big World couple didn’t reveal why they were quarreling, but Audrey labeled their spat a “mattress fight.” She admitted that she was in the wrong, and she wrote that she needs to learn to “fight fair.” She also said that she and Jeremy are trying to do a better of job of “acting like teammates” instead of treating each other like they’re on opposing teams.
I've been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness. He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths???? It's not natural for me to live "with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:1-2 I have to remind myself of this verse often and the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness. Especially in my marriage, I so often fall into the trap of wanting to be right, more than striving to bear fruit. I'm often guilty of wanting to prove a point, more than desiring to promote unity. And I don't think I'm the only one who needs this reminder… So many of our marriages, families, churches, and friendships today are not displaying gentleness. And with all the hurt and brokenness abouding in our world, we need more people who are gentle. Gentleness is a result of self-control. It’s not reactionary, it’s a thoughtful and considerate response. Gentleness meets people where they are at, rather than yanking them with impatient persistence to where you stand. We are called to speak the truth with gentleness and respect. "People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” – Theodore Roosevelt Be MORE gentle this week. #alwaysmore #alwaysmoredevotionals #alwaysmoregentleness #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
Unfortunately, sometimes Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s fights may be prolonged because Audrey wants to emerge victorious in their marital battles; she admits that she likes being “right.” However, while she often finds herself in a combative mindset in the heat of the moment, Audrey can think more rationally once she’s cooled down, and she realizes that treating disagreements with her husband like wars that can be won is not healthy behavior.
Audrey says that she’s become well acquainted with the Bible verse Ephesians 4:1-2, which serves as her reminder that “the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness.”
The never needing journey of becoming one isn’t always easy… we come from different backgrounds, upbringings, parenting, spending habits, theologies, so we are bound to have conflict. It’s not a matter of if we will fight, but when and how. Yesterday was one of those days that Jer and I needed to be reminded of how to "fight fair." We needed to be reminded how to handle conflict with parameters that are healthy and productive, rather than harmful and destructive. We needed to start acting like teammates rather than opponents. Ironcially, we posted a guest post over on @beating50 last night that we probably needed to read more than any of you. We were having a "mattress fight" and as the country song goes, I just wanted to "be mad for a while." In my anger and bitterness, I was letting bad sportsmanship red card our mission. Have you been there? Or maybe you are resonating with these words as you read them… this blog is for you. Link in bio #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj pc: @dawn_photo
Audrey Roloff is as brutally honest about her shortcomings as a wife and her marital struggles as she is because sharing her story is the perfect way to promote her marriage ministry, “Beating 50 Percent.” The ministry’s goal is to convince couples to put more than 50 percent into their marriages. Audrey and Jeremy believe that “marriage is supposed to get BETTER in time, not worse,” but sometimes a marriage “breaks.” When this happens, they think an unhappy husband and wife should work hard on fixing their marriage instead of “throwing it away.” Sometimes this may mean that a husband or wife just needs to try a little gentleness.
As Romper reports, Audrey Roloff’s due date is August 31, so she still has a little time to work on being gentle before her baby girl gets here.
