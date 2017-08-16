Audrey Roloff Admits She’s Not A Gentle Person Ahead Of Baby’s Birth, Praises Husband Jeremy On Instagram

Audrey Roloff admits that she’s not gentle enough, but it’s not her baby girl she’s afraid of hurting.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are busy getting ready for the birth of their first child, but the Little People, Big World stars are also making sure that they make time to work on their marriage during their parental preparations. According to Audrey, one of her current relationship goals is to be more like her husband. In her latest Instagram post, the mother-to-be praises Jeremy Roloff for possessing a quality she lacks.

“I’ve been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness,” she writes. “He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths.”

This revelation comes two weeks after Audrey confessed that she and Jeremy recently had a big fight. As In Touch Weekly reports, the Little People, Big World couple didn’t reveal why they were quarreling, but Audrey labeled their spat a “mattress fight.” She admitted that she was in the wrong, and she wrote that she needs to learn to “fight fair.” She also said that she and Jeremy are trying to do a better of job of “acting like teammates” instead of treating each other like they’re on opposing teams.

Unfortunately, sometimes Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s fights may be prolonged because Audrey wants to emerge victorious in their marital battles; she admits that she likes being “right.” However, while she often finds herself in a combative mindset in the heat of the moment, Audrey can think more rationally once she’s cooled down, and she realizes that treating disagreements with her husband like wars that can be won is not healthy behavior.

“Especially in my marriage, I so often fall into the trap of wanting to be right, more than striving to bear fruit. I’m often guilty of wanting to prove a point, more than desiring to promote unity.”

Audrey says that she’s become well acquainted with the Bible verse Ephesians 4:1-2, which serves as her reminder that “the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness.”

“Gentleness is a result of self-control. It’s not reactionary, it’s a thoughtful and considerate response.”

Audrey Roloff is as brutally honest about her shortcomings as a wife and her marital struggles as she is because sharing her story is the perfect way to promote her marriage ministry, “Beating 50 Percent.” The ministry’s goal is to convince couples to put more than 50 percent into their marriages. Audrey and Jeremy believe that “marriage is supposed to get BETTER in time, not worse,” but sometimes a marriage “breaks.” When this happens, they think an unhappy husband and wife should work hard on fixing their marriage instead of “throwing it away.” Sometimes this may mean that a husband or wife just needs to try a little gentleness.

As Romper reports, Audrey Roloff’s due date is August 31, so she still has a little time to work on being gentle before her baby girl gets here.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Instagram]