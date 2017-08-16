‘Life Of Kylie’ Preview: Kylie Jenner Depressed, Says She ‘Cannot Win With The Internet’

Kylie Jenner has a seemingly good relationship with Travis Scott and has a new reality TV show, Life Of Kylie. However, a new preview released by E! Online reveals that she is having a difficult time dealing with others, specifically the “haters” on social media that make assumptions about her dating life. In a preview clip for the next episode, Caitlyn Jenner tries to help Kylie get out of her depression. However, the reality star believes that there is no winning when it comes to the internet.

The 20-year-old model grew up in front of the camera. At a young age, she joined her family filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As she became a teenager, then an adult, the tabloids went crazy with whatever was going on in her life. There were countless magazine articles on her dating life, especially when she was still involved with Tyga.

These days, Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott. Even though the relationship seems to be going well, she did reveal the hardest part about celebrity dating in the preview clip for Life Of Kylie. She admits that it is difficult for her to have romances blasted all over the internet. She constantly has to listen to everyone else’s opinions on who she is seeing. She also confessed that most of the time, the rumors aren’t even true. However, she has no control over what the tabloids publish.

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

In the preview clip, Kylie is depressed and Caitlyn Jenner tries to lift her spirits. She asks Kylie, ‘”Do you have any life left in you?” Then, she suggests they do something because Kylie can’t “sit around and mope.”

“You cannot win with the Internet. There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

In the preview clip, Kylie Jenner does seem to be going through a depression. She can’t get out of bed and asks Caitlyn to cancel some plans. She winces in pain when touched, and doesn’t even want to interact with her chicken. She basically just wants to lay in bed and be left alone, only saying that she “feels horrible.” However, she won’t talk about what is really bothering her to Caitlyn Jenner. The truth is revealed when the camera records her confessional.

