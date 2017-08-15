Netflix Co-Founder Will Let You Go To The Movies All You Want For $10 A Month With MoviePass – How It Works

Many people love the idea of being able to sit at home and binge watch their favorite TV shows and older movies, but what if you could do that at the theater with new releases? Well, that’s what Netflix co-founder Mitch Lowe is giving the world as he wants to allow everyone to head to the theater and watch all the movies they want for just $10 a month. Believe it or not, this is not a joke and MoviePass is a real thing, but you may need to be patient in signing up.

As reported by Gizmodo, Lowe has set up a brand new payment structure for MoviePass that is quite simple and easy to understand. You sign up and pay $9.95 each month, and you will have the option to see one movie per day in theaters.

There are some other details, but that is the idea of MoviePass in a nutshell, and it’s pretty much driven the Internet insane today.

Once word got out that MoviePass was lowering its price and how the system work, the site was overloaded with people wanting to sign up. They’re working on getting things fixed and running again, but people just won’t allow them to work quickly enough.

Everyone knows that the cost of going to the movies is going up all the time and it is really expensive to enjoy a night out. This new deal from MoviePass eliminates some of that pricey burden, but the expense of theater food will still be there.

Now, there are some limitations to this great bargain, but they aren’t really enough to be deal breakers.

You can’t use MoviePass for 3D or IMAX viewings, but that is a small price to pay when it comes to saving money. Also, you must buy your tickets when getting to the theater and the MoviePass app will only allow you to check in when you’re 100 yards or less from the theater location.

Essentially, that means you can’t buy tickets weeks in advance for new releases with MoviePass. A few other limitations are:

Each MoviePass membership allows you to buy only one ticket per day.

It cannot be used at premium theaters, but it is available at numerous chain companies such as Cinemark, AMC Theaters, and Regal Cinemas. Some independent theaters are also onboard with the whole thing.

Other than that, you get to watch movies in theaters for less than $10 a month. Seriously, how cool is that?

LIVE: Netflix co-founder’s crazy plan = pay $10 a month for @moviepass, go to the movies all you want! https://t.co/ncLn7RC5z6 pic.twitter.com/1UqIGnHVYO — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) August 15, 2017

Believe it or not, MoviePass has been around for years and they’ve tried some changes here and there, but this is the best one.

Netflix has had a pretty rough couple of weeks with Disney deciding to create their own streaming service by 2019 and taking their movies with them, and now, MoviePass. It’s not like Mitch Lowe’s company is brand new or anything, but being able to head to the theater and watch a lot of movies for just $10 a month is quite amazing. Hopefully, they can get their site up and running for more people to sign up soon, but they may be overloaded for quite a while.

