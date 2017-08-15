New DLC For ‘The Sims 4’ Adds Playground Equipment In ‘Toddler Stuff’ Pack Out This Month

Although toddlers just came to The Sims 4 earlier this year, players can already expect more items and content for the kids later this month. The “Toddler Stuff” pack is full of objects, items, and clothing for children. Sims can have friends over for play dates, toddlers can use their imagination to enjoy the new playground equipment, and kids can be dressed in adorable new outfits.

On August 24, players can pick up the “Toddler Stuff” pack on PC via Origin. The pack lets players bring Sim families together for play dates, giving toddlers a chance to socialize. With plenty of new toddler-friendly objects and toys, children are sure to enjoy their visit. Parent Sims can ensure a great time by telling a story or whipping up the guest’s favorite meal, according to the official site.

Since “Toddler Stuff” is a stuff pack, there are a few objects with which Sims can interact. Playground equipment like a ball pit, a slide, and various tunnels are all perfect for child Sims to explore. As shown in the trailer on YouTube, toddlers can even use their imagination to view these new objects as different fantasy situations. The playground equipment in The Sims 4 suddenly becomes home to an underwater adventure, for instance.

Players can also plan to dress toddlers in new outfits or give them new hair styles, too. The “Toddler Stuff” pack includes fun, new clothing like fairy and fox outfits. Tank tops, overalls, and more are also in the stuff pack, giving all toddlers a chance to dress up. The pack seems to be perfect for Sim families with kids.

“Toddler Stuff” will likely cost $9.99 similar to all other stuff packs released for The Sims 4. Stuff packs are the most affordable DLC for the game while game packs and expansion packs are priced higher with many more objects, decorations, and features. Players can preview the items in the “Toddler Stuff” pack once the stuff pack section of the website is updated.

The Sims 4 continues to expand with all types of DLC several times a year. The life simulation game is also coming soon to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As the Inquisitr reported, The Sims 4 on console will include post-launch additions like toddlers, Newcrest, and more.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]