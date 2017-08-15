‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Matthew Ashford Back As Jack And Abe Gets Arrested

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint someone is going to be arrested in Wednesday episode but it’s not the only exciting event to look forward to – insiders reveal that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will be back in Salem within the next six months.

Jack Is Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Jennifer’s husband, who was last seen falling into an elevator shaft, will be back in Salem. While Jack’s reappearance has been confirmed, the role he is going to play is yet to be revealed. There are some sources hinting that the actor’s appearance will only be for a few episodes of Days of Our Lives. Jen’s husband, who’s been presumed dead, appeared as a spirit in last year’s episode, and this helped Jen get over her pill habit.

Aside from making an appearance to help Jen, Jack also appeared in an episode of Days of Our Lives when Abigail began seeing visions of her father at the institution. The next time Jack appears, no one knows if he will be resurrected for good or if someone else needs his advice and guidance to get through a tough time. Nevertheless, it would be exciting to see Jen’s husband in another episode of Days of Our Lives.

DOOL Spoilers

In the latest #DAYS, Brady ransacks Eric's room and makes a surprising discovery.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/khEG50cETT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are going to take someone into custody, and the mystery person is someone quite unexpected. The detectives together with Abe (James Reynolds) as their leader did great things for the community, but this time, the evidence is pointing to the person who guided them all this time. Arresting Abe would be a dreadful affair for the two detectives. Unfortunately, the evidence might not be pointing the sleuths to the right direction.

Lani (Sal Stowers) will seek out his father to impart some news, and she is going to reveal her decision to stop working with Eli (Lamon Archey). It remains to be seen if she will go into details on her sudden decision.

Meanwhile, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will appeal to her son to turn himself in for Ava’s (Tamara Braun). Will Joey (James Lastovic) give in to his mother’s appeal?

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is far from getting over her obsession with social media. She didn’t learn her lesson when her scandal almost went viral. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal her reaction to a picture she doesn’t like would be something to look forward to.

This week on #DAYS: Brady searches for evidence of an affair, but finds evidence of a murder instead. pic.twitter.com/bNGumZJcJJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 14, 2017

