Jenelle Evans Slammed Again By Ex-Fiance, Nathan Griffith, For Putting Son Kaiser In Danger

Things between Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans have been at an all-time low in recent weeks. Recently, Nathan has accused his ex-girlfriend of abusing the son they share together, Kaiser, 3, stating that he comes home with marks and bruises and that he is scared of the name “David,” Jenelle’s fiance’s name. While he has accused Jenelle of abusing his son, it doesn’t appear he has taken her to court to file for any kind of motion of custody and instead has using his Twitter platform as a way to vilify the mother-of-three.

Nathan recently got into a Twitter war with Jenelle Evans’ fiancé, David Eason, accusing him of talking badly about him in front of his son. According to Nathan, David called him “queer” in front of Kaiser, which he perceived as an insult.

Jenelle Evans’ parenting skills have been put on blast as well, though Nathan isn’t the only one who seems concerned for Kaiser’s safety. In July, a photo was posted on social media in which Kaiser was pictured holding batteries to his mouth about to swallow them. Jenelle Evans, pictured in the photo, seemed totally oblivious to the potential danger. And now, she is being called out for her lack of boat safety.

Nathan had recently explained in a Twitter outburst that Kaiser had developed a fear of water because he had told his father he had fallen off the family boat during a trip together. The youngster was photographed on social media in a boat with the family not wearing a life-jacket, which made the father-of-two absolutely livid.

Kaiser was videotaped on Jenelle Evans’ Snapchat as well, standing incredibly close to the edge of the boat without his life jacket. Those who watched the Snapchat were on Nathan’s side, asking Jenelle and her fiancé why they would allow a child so close to the edge without any kind of protection and asking what was wrong with them.

Jenelle Evans and her fiancé have previously come under fire for their treatment of Kaiser in a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. The pair argued violently and Kaiser was “thrown around like a rag doll,” which viewers vehemently objected to.

