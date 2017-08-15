‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Comments On Chris Lopez Having A Relationship With Baby Lo

It’s been a busy month for Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Not only did she give birth to her third child on August 5 — a boy whose name still hasn’t been revealed — but she has also been opening up to different magazines and blogs about her pregnancy struggles and about the future relationship she hopes her new baby will have with his dad, Chris Lopez.

The mom of three, in a recent interview with Radar Online, previously expressed some fears about being a single mom, but that’s not the only reason why she wishes her newborn could have a relationship with his father. “Every child deserves their dad,” she said.

“I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

And Chris has been rising to the occasion — there is no indication that Baby Lo won’t grow up to have a relationship with his dad. Lowry’s former boyfriend was present during the delivery, stayed with them at the hospital, and drove them home after they were discharged.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can.”

But her concerns are not baseless. Lopez was pretty much uninvolved in the pregnancy after they broke up, something that left Kailyn only hoping that he would show up for the birth of their son, but without any reassurance at the time.

Baby Lo ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

She has mentioned before on her personal blog that the fathers of her other two children are very much involved in their lives. Jo Rivera helps out with 7-year-old Isaac, while Javi Marroquin shares 50/50 custody with her over 3-year-old son Lincoln. She would like the same for her new baby: to have a close relationship with Chris Lopez and for her to not feel constantly like a single parent with no help.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help.”

Nothing compares ???? #motherofboys #momx3 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Being a single mom of three is not easy, especially when you have a baby on tow, so getting help in this stage is crucial for her well-being. Considering her pregnancy was high-risk, Kailyn needs all the support she can get from her children’s fathers. Hopefully, Chris Lopez will continue being involved in his son’s life.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]