Ray Romano Tries To Get His Mortified Son, 24, A Date On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ray Romano had one very red-faced son with him on Jimmy Kimmel Live and it wasn’t because the 24-year-old spent too much time in the sun. Parents do embarrassing things to their kids, it is like there’s an unwritten rule tucked away somewhere that most every mom or dad tap into now and then.

But when you’re Ray Romano’s son you would think bragging rights would come more into play than having your father do or say something to cause you to feel mortified. That wasn’t the case Monday night though when Ray Romano stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live show to promote his new Get Shorty series.

While promoting his show was the real reason he was there, you wouldn’t know it from his hysterical antics. He was promoting something alright, but Get Shorty wasn’t the only thing he had on his mind.

When all was said and done it looked as if Ray was promoting a segment of “Get Matt Romano” instead. Matt is Ray’s very handsome son. It seems Ray’s son Matt has worked on the late night show with Kimmel for three years and if nobody knew it before, they sure do today.

While on the set with Kimmel, Ray called out his son Matt to join them on stage. Once he emerged his dad talked him into offering up a little profile information, like relationship status. Matt did oblige and let the masses know that he is single. If it were up to his dad, Matt wasn’t going to be single for long, and he preceded with a matchmaking ploy.

Ray Romano Hilariously Attempts to Get His 24-Year-Old Single Son a Date on Jimmy Kimmel Live https://t.co/m43yDB0vPq #celebrity #gossip — Celeb News Fast 24/7 (@CelebNewsFast) August 15, 2017

It seems Ray couldn’t leave well enough alone and he was ready to talk up his son like he had him on the auction block. Starting with the cue he gave Matt to “Look in the camera” and “Say hi.” Now, don’t forget this is a 24-year-old man and not a kid.

Ray continued with the directions to his son. He told him to “Smile. Make a pitch. Do something. Show them your teeth! I paid money for braces.”

Ray Romano tries to get his son a date on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' https://t.co/p8AYTsbpgV via @pagesix — Toni Marcolini (@AMarcolinilaw) August 15, 2017

It wasn’t hard to see that Ray Romano’s offspring was uncomfortable, as Page Six describes, “Matt tensed up and laughed awkwardly.” Everybody Loves Raymond for very good a reason, the guy is hysterical. Despite his son being a bit uneasy wondering about what his father might do next, Ray didn’t let up.

In one quick-witted sentence, Matt’s dad conveyed to any prospective love interest for his son who may be sitting in the audience that he had a clean bill of health, he’s a pretty clean guy and he has the personality of a “good listener.”

“Listen, ladies, this a good kid. [He’s a] good listener. He keeps his room clean. He’s had all of his shots!”

Matt attempted to put a halt on his dad’s runaway spiel and he announced that he’s on Tinder. Ray jumped all over that by saying, “Tinder is bullsh*t.” Ray Romano continued telling the audience about Matt and how he has an identical twin.

He called Matt’s twin an “understudy” which would come in handy if “God forbid anything should happen to him.” So it sounded like there was a backup plan for any prospective mate in the audience, she’s got a twin-in-waiting.

Ray was bound and determined to get his son a date and he did something most folks wouldn’t do on television. That was to offer up Matt’s phone number to the masses. The first few digits appeared, but the rest were blurred out, writes Page Six. You can see Ray Romano embarrass his son in the YouTube clip above.

Kimmel had some praise of his own to add about Matt, who has been there a few years, according to People Magazine. The previous two times Ray Romano has been on Kimmel’s show, Matt would come out to say hi.

During one of those visits, Matt was prodded by his father to say “thank you” to Jimmy Kimmel, much like you would direct your little kid to do after someone handed him a treat. But this was the first time the father offered up the son as a prospective date for some lucky girl in the audience.

When Ray Romano’s rep was called today to see if Matt got any phone calls from women interested in dates. The rep said that they have “nothing further to report on this matter.” It looks like Matt’s dating possibilities will remain a mystery unless of course, his father happens to stop by again.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock]