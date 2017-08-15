Steve Bannon Most Likely Leaving The White House By End Of Week, West Wing Source Claims

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will most likely be leaving the White House by the end of the week, according to a West Wing source. There’s been heavy anticipation that President Donald Trump’s chief strategist will be fired from his duties due to suspicions that he’s behind possible leaks getting out. A new report suggests that Bannon will be removed from Trump’s inner circle within a matter of days.

A “well-placed source” from the West Wing tells CBS News that Steve Bannon could exit the White House by Friday. As John Kelly painstakingly works to establish order within the White House, staff shakeups are unfolding as members of the president’s high-level staff are swiftly being replaced. Anthony Scaramucci left the White House a few weeks ago after holding the job as communications director only ten days and Reince Priebus was fired and replaced by Kelly as White House Chief of Staff.

Steve Bannon was one of the key figures in helping get Donald Trump elected as president. The former Breitbart chairman has “clashed” with members of the national security team and top economic advisers. Moreover, he’s accused of leveraging connections he has within the conservative media in an attempt to undermine National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

According to the report, a number of sources inside and outside of the White House spill that Bannon “has never been in more jeopardy.” Steve Bannon may also leave the White House by the end of this week because of his “hard-right, nationalist economic perspective and his reluctance to engage or expand military operations” that put him in direct conflict with “more moderate voices” in the White House.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has lowered his visibility amid the growing calls for his ouster https://t.co/7juA8X8aYp pic.twitter.com/QPNTKB4Dcb — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

White House sources further tell CBS News that Steve Bannon’s exit as chief political strategist could come from Trump’s new relationship with John Kelly, who wants “more adults” in the senior-most levels of staff.

The president took a few questions at Trump Tower on Tuesday and was asked about all the buzz surrounding Steve Bannon and what his future holds in his administration, ABC News reports. Trump first said that Bannon is a “good man” and “not a racist.” When he answered the question directly, Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

Steve Bannon’s job is on the line again, as John Kelly orders an “end to the drama” https://t.co/bdQAkQjBRA pic.twitter.com/sdsw0DaKeV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 15, 2017

On Monday, House Minority Leader Minority Nancy Pelosi called for Steve Bannon to be fired if the president is “sincere about rejecting white supremacists.”

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]