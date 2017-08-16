Perhaps Paris didn’t take the temperature of the room, but she picked quite a week to come out in support of Donald Trump. But Paris Hilton wanted to talk in particular about the women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, and she believes they have ulterior motives. Hilton says she is normally all about girl power, so it sounds like she would back her sisters.

“I just feel it’s about women’s empowerment and girl power, and I’m very into that.”

But when it comes to accusations about Donald Trump, Hilton is drawing the line, saying that Trump is an old family friend. Paris believes that there are some women out there who just want to capitalize on Donald Trump’s fame and are seeking attention.

“I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame.”

And about that “Grab them by the p**sy” line, Paris doesn’t believe he ever said it, despite it being on a tape which aired on national television.

“I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I’m always around guys, and I listen to them speak, so I definitely don’t think he would just say that.”

Paris Hilton says that it’s unlikely that anyone could change her mind about Donald Trump.

So much fun performing with my girl @ChanelWestCoast last weekend at my #FoamAndDiamonds Party at @AmnesiaIbiza! ???????????????????????? #BlondesHaveMoreFun ???? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

But being a family friend doesn’t mean the same thing to Donald Trump as it does to Paris because Trump had a lot to say about Hilton in a Howard Stern radio interview, and it got a bit creepy. Perhaps Paris had blocked this part out when she said she didn’t think Trump would say anything off-color.

Donald Trump said he has known Paris Hilton since the age of 12, and he admits that “she was beautiful” and that he found her attractive. But then Trump said Paris was “dumb like a fox,” and that he watched her sex tape.

#LitAF at my boy @MarshmelloMusic's show at @AmnesiaIbiza last night! ???????????? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

But Paris Hilton says even though Donald Trump is a friend of the family, she didn’t vote for him, and she didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton either because she didn’t vote. Paris says that while she is supportive of Trump, she didn’t agree with the things he had to say about Mexicans.

“I love the people here, and I don’t think that they should be talked about like that at all.”

Paris says that Trump is an incredible businessman and will “be a good president.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Conrad Hilton, Brother Of Paris, Goes On Homophobic Rant, Remains…

Paris Hilton’s Brother Conrad Bounced From Hollywood Bar

‘Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards Calls Kathy Hilton Social Climber…

Go Inside Ivanka Trump’s New DC Home Just Around The Corner…

Paris promises that the Donald Trump she knows is a harmless gentleman, and she shrugs off the talk on the Howard Stern Show.

“I’ve known him since I was a little girl. And he’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet.”

Are you surprised that Paris defends Donald Trump against women who allege he sexually assaulted them?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]