After eight months, Christina El Moussa has finally responded to Tarek’s divorce petition by filing a petition of her own. The Flip or Flop star wants to share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Brayden and Taylor, with her ex-husband Tarek. In addition to requesting spousal support, Christina has also asked Tarek to pay her legal fees.

In her divorce petition, the Flip or Flop star listed her separation from her husband on May 23 of last year. Christina has requested that the court take a look at the debts, assets, and property the two have accumulated as a married couple in order to determine who should get what.

A source close to Christina El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight Christina is looking into the future and is ready to move on to a new chapter of her life.

As those who have been following the Flip or Flop divorce know, Tarek filed for divorce from his wife Christina back in January. In his divorce petition, Tarek also requested that Christina pay spousal support. He, however, wanted the option for Christina to request alimony payments to be denied. Like Christina, he also wants to share both legal and physical custody of their two children with his ex.

A month after filing for divorce, Tarek told Entertainment Tonight he didn’t even want to go after his ex-wife for spousal support. He claimed he was just checking boxes and thought it was a little pointless as everything they did, they did jointly.

It was in December of 2015 that the Flip or Flop couple originally announced their separation. It was a heated fight that resulted in police being called to their house that prompted the announcement as the two had already separated several months prior. There was a period of time where Flip or Flop fans weren’t sure whether or not the two were actually going to divorce.

While Christina and Tarek have both clearly moved on from each other with no intentions of getting back together, they have stated during multiple interviews that their children are their primary concerns. As such, the two will continue to do what is necessary to co-parent their children in a civil manner.

