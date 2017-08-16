WWE Rumors: Randy Orton Moving To ‘Raw’ After ‘WWE Summerslam’

It has only four months, but a lot has happened on WWE programming since the “Superstar Shakeup” that took place shortly after WrestleMania 33. WWE officials made many roster moves to bring fresh storylines to Raw and SmackDown Live. However, it seems the powers that be are planning to shake things up again shortly after ‘Summerslam’ and there have been rumors about another “Superstar Shakeup” happening.

Even before the grandest stage of them all, there was a lot of speculation that AJ Styles would be moving to Raw this year. Another “Shakeup” is still unconfirmed, but some names have dropped as potential stars to switch brands after WWE Summerslam. It’s been reported that AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, and The Usos are the likely names to move to Raw while Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, and others may move to “the blue brand.”

Apparently, Randy Orton has also been rumored for a brand switch, which would be a huge change of pace from the way WWE officials wanted to book The Viper after WrestleMania 33. Before John Cena’s return, the powers that be were rumored to be giving Orton a “Roman Reigns” push and feature him as the face of SmackDown Live. However, those plans were before he dropped the WWE Championship to Jinder Mahal.

Heading into WWE Summerslam, Randy Orton is involved in a mid-card feud with Rusev. It is a fresh feud, but it’s a mid-card match on an overloaded card. Their match isn’t expected to steal the show, but it could be a good last stand for The Viper to put over The Bulgarian Brute before he’s sent to Monday Night Raw for a top spot on WWE’s flagship show. On Raw, Orton could do a lot of good work with plenty of fresh faces.

As of this writing, any plans for another “Superstar Shakeup” have yet to be confirmed. However, The Viper would be a top choice to make the jump from SmackDown Live to Raw. Orton has already been the WWE Champion this year. On “the blue brand,” he’s likely to float around the mid-card for quite some time, but a lot more opportunities may happen for him on Raw depending on how many other roster moves are made.

[Featured Image by WWE]