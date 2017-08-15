‘BB19’ Spoilers: Updates From Live Feeds, Mark Jansen In Danger Of Joining ‘BB19’ Jury Soon?

BB19 spoilers and updates from the live feeds place Mark Jansen in a difficult position. On Thursday night (August 17), the BB19 jury will get its first two members, setting up a situation where someone like Mark could be soon to exit the house. That’s a difficult place to be in, and the live feeds have been showing a very difficult living environment for Mark.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the alliance in charge of the BB19 house has been giving Mark Jansen a hard time about nearly everything he does in the game. On Monday night (August 14), Alex Ow and Christmas Abbott went toe-to-toe with him, yelling about how Mark has been using pillows from other beds to make his Have Not bed a bit more comfortable. With Alex in the Head of Household room this week, she wouldn’t even need those pillows, but these arguments aren’t even really about the usage of pillows anyway.

For the past few days, nearly every installment of BB19 spoilers has included the primary alliance of Alex Ow, Christmas Abbott, Paul Abrahamian, and Jason Dent talking badly about Mark Jansen and Elena Davies. Looking at it simply from a strategy to win the game, it is probably something that is going to work, but from a human being view, those four houseguests are starting to look very ugly in the eyes of CBS viewers and online subscribers. It raises more questions about the bullying aspect of Big Brother 19.

There has been a concerted effort from several houseguests to make Mark Jansen look bad, and Josh Martinez was also at it again. Previous BB19 spoilers relayed how Josh continuously went after Mark with the pots and pans, despite Mark just trying to stay out of the drama taking place in the house. Even when Mark keeps to himself after getting lied to by other cast members, they still seek to get a reaction out of him with new antics and hypocrisies. Josh was seen on the live feeds yelling at Mark again on Monday night.

One example of that hypocritical behavior was when Christmas Abbott started yelling at Mark Jansen after he had been seen speaking with Cody Nickson. She called it suspicious and felt that Mark might be trying to work out a deal with Cody. A few days later, Christmas was sitting down for coffee with Cody, talking to him about what has been going on this season. Maybe Christmas doesn’t see the difference, or maybe she is just trying to make Mark out to be the bad guy at every turn.

Mark got the HN Temptation key chose purple & got the Have-Not Escape! #bb19 pic.twitter.com/0X5nE7MGXR — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) August 14, 2017

The small good fortune for Mark this week has been that he correctly picked the key to escape being a Have Not for the week. This means that he won’t have to eat slop for the week and won’t have to use the additional pillows that come with a lot of yelling from Alex and Christmas. It will be a small favor to eat what he wants as several houseguests continue to try to get him to blow up and look bad in front of the floaters for them to have an excuse to target him for eviction. Will the next round of BB19 spoilers show he has kept his cool?

