‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Chelsea Reveal Truth About Christian’s Paternity Before Victor Does?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will eventually have to make a decision on what to do with her knowledge about Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity.

Chelsea is privy to the information that Christian is Adam’s son and not Nick’s. She’ll have to decide whether to continue keeping the information secret or whether to attempt to preempt Victor by telling Nick.

In the circumstances that Victor is engaged in a confrontation with Nick, Chelsea has reason to fear that Victor could confront Nick with the information to hurt him. The risk that Victor could attempt to break the news to Nick to hurt him increases the chances that Chelsea would try to soften the impact of the shocking truth by preempting Victor.

Chelsea will have to carefully weigh the right moment to break the news to Nick. She will also have to carefully weigh how to broach the subject because it is shocking information.

Before Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) supposedly died in a cabin explosion caused by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and at a time that Christian was thought to be dead, Adam had shared with Chelsea the information about Christian’s paternity. He claimed that he confirmed the information that Christian was his son from Sage (Kelly Sullivan), Christian’s mother.

Adam’s position about the matter was that there was no need to compound Nick’s grief after Christian’s death by revealing the truth that he was not the father of the baby. Thus, on compassionate grounds, Adam suggested that the information be kept from Nick, since Christian was believed to have died.

Chelsea apparently agreed with Adam that the reasonable thing to do after Christian was thought to have died was to keep the information a secret.

However, it turned out that Christian was alive and that he was given to Sharon Newman, a psychiatric patient at Fairview Psychiatric Facility. Sharon’s doctor, Sandy Anderson, had made her to believe that after she suffered a miscarriage, she conceived and gave birth to another baby.

The baby was christened Sullivan “Sully” Collins McAvoy.

However, after Adam was believed to have died in a cabin explosion, Sully was revealed to be Christian. Nick was called and told that Christian, whom he believed to be his son, was alive, and the baby was returned to him.

Chelsea consulted Victor at the time and it turned out that Victor was also aware of the secret about Christian’s paternity, according to CDL. Victor suggested, ostensibly on compassionate grounds, that the truth be kept as a secret from Nick and that he should be allowed to raise Christian as his son.

However, with Victor now engaged in a war against Nick, fans have pointed out that he is likely to reconsider the compassionate grounds for keeping the information from Nick. Victor might want to hurt Nick by leaking the information or confronting him and telling him the truth.

Chelsea might, therefore, decide to reveal the information before Victor does, despite the fact that Nick would be hurt. Chelsea will realize that Nick would be hurt, no matter who reveals the information. It will come as a shock to him that the baby he always thought was his child was, in fact, Adam’s. He will also be hurt to realize that Chelsea kept the information from him all the time.

