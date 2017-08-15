‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Reveals How He Wants Daryl Dixon To Exit Series

The Walking Dead has several characters that are fan favorites, and this includes Daryl Dixon. As much as viewers would love to see him live forever, nobody is safe on the series. It is inevitable that one day, he could die. If his death doesn’t happen on television screens, then he might just disappear, like Heath (Corey Hawkins) did. Speaking to CNET, Norman Reedus revealed how he would like his character to exit TWD.

Each season, it seems that there is a rumor that goes around about Daryl Dixon dying on The Walking Dead. However, he is one of the most popular characters. He also still has a lot of evolution that could happen. So, it’s unlikely he is going anywhere, at least right now. However, nobody knows what the future will hold. In his interview with CNET, Reedus discussed the possibility of Daryl not being on the show anymore. He has thought about it and already has an idea of what would be the perfect exit.

“I think you’d see a sunset. I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up. And people would just go, ‘Whatever happened to that guy?'”

That is not the answer that many fans were expecting from Norman Reedus. Most fans of The Walking Dead envision Daryl going out in a blaze of glory. It would be some heroic act to kill the villains or a horde of walkers. He might even save the other members of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group.

As TV Guide noted, Daryl Dixon riding off into the sunset will probably never happen. The Walking Dead is not that kind of show, and characters usually die traumatic deaths. If they simply vanish, like Heath, it is shrouded in mystery and fear. The publication speculated that Reedus’ answer was a nice way of saying he would prefer Daryl to not die at all.

Earlier this year, Norman spoke to Nerdist about his role on the series. He explained that he was very appreciative to have this opportunity. Reedus added that for a long time, he has put a lot of work into Daryl. He also enjoys his job and likes the people he works with. There is also the added benefit of him being a fan-favorite character. Viewers have threatened to quit watching TWD if he dies.

“I like all those fans that have my back, and I have their back, and I’m trying to do a good job for them as well. So it’s one big family that I’m proud to be part of.”

What do you think of what Norman Reedus said about his vision for Daryl Dixon exiting The Walking Dead?

