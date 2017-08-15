Kailyn Lowry Opens Up On Her High Risk Pregnancy: It Was More Dangerous Than Fans Think

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 recently gave birth to her yet unnamed son, Baby Lo. After a swirl of controversy, mainly because she announced she was pregnant very quickly after divorcing her husband, Javi Marroquin, she finally admitted that the father of the child was a friend from Delaware State University named Chris Lopez.

Fans were partially shocked when Kail revealed her pregnancy because she had told her ex-husband that she wasn’t interested in having any more children. The pair suffered a miscarriage together, which deeply affected Kail.

The mom of three recently opened up to Teen Mom 2 cameras, saying that her doctor had told her she would not be able to get pregnant again, so she failed to used birth control with her newest baby daddy. Moreover, according to Kailyn Lowry, the pregnancy was incredibly high risk and could have resulted in something dramatic happening like preterm labor.

Kail revealed to Radar Online that she was hesitant to tell her fans she was pregnant at all because she worried she would miscarry. She waited until 17 weeks to make the announcement, but even then, she was scared she might not make it to full-term. She also kept the name of the father out of the headlines, for fear he wasn’t interested in participating in the child’s life.

According to Kailyn Lowry, there were “a bunch of reasons” why the pregnancy was high risk, but she says she prefers not to go into detail about it. Baby Lo came into the world more quickly than anyone thought, however, and while he was delivered healthy and safely, her own doctor didn’t even make it into the delivery room in time. The young mother says she begged for an epidural to help calm down the pain, but there simply wasn’t time to give it to her. The entire labor lasted just a few hours.

Though initially unsure how available the father of her child would make himself, reports state that Kail has been pleasantly surprised at the way he’s involved himself. Once Kailyn Lowry doubted he would even attend the birth, but he did actually make it in time.

