Aaron Rodgers Moving On With Pro Soccer Star Marie Margolius

Fans were shocked when they heard the news that Aaron Rodgers split from Olivia Munn, and it now looks like he is moving on. For years, rumors have suggested that part of Aaron Rodgers’ problems with his parents and brother, Jordan Rodgers of The Bachelorette, had to do with Olivia. Now, Radar Online is sharing that Aaron is allegedly moving on with pro soccer star Marie Margolius. So far, he hasn’t commented on the rumors.

Aaron and Olivia broke up back in April. Aaron was spotted with blonde soccer player Margolius at the Martignetti brothers’ Upper East Side hotspot, East Pole, on Sunday night. It certainly looked like these two were on a date with each other. An eyewitness said that the couple got there around 10 p.m., and it did seem like a date. The source said that Aaron asked for a quiet table, and he had on a baseball cap tilted down. It sounds like Aaron was trying to keep everyone from seeing him.

Sources say that Aaron and Marie were cuddled up during the date and enjoyed dinner and wine. They had an espresso at the end of the date. Marie is 24-years-old, which makes her much younger than Aaron, who is 37-years-old. Aaron allegedly broke up with Munn over all of the drama. Fans will have to wait for Aaron Rodgers to share some details about his relationship, but he is normally really private about this kind of stuff.

When Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan was on The Bachelorette, it was revealed that Aaron doesn’t have anything to do with his family. Aaron wasn’t at his brother’s hometown date, and they talked about the fact that they don’t have a relationship on the show. Now, fans are wondering if Aaron and Jordan can fix their issues since he isn’t with Olivia Munn anymore. Jordan is still engaged to JoJo Fletcher, who he met on the show.

