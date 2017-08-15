Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Says The Reason Ted Nugent Isn’t In There Is Not ‘Political Correctness’

According to shock rocker Ted Nugent, political correctness and his avowed fondness for the National Rifle Association (NRA) has kept him out of the lauded Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Citing “tens of millions” of Facebook followers, Nugent lamented his plight in a recent interview with Albany radio station Q103. Specifically, Ted Nugent accused Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation member Jann Wenner of blackballing him from receiving a prestigious induction.

“Go to my Facebook, I have tens of millions of Facebookers from all around the world, and everybody loves the music.”

Ted Nugent accuses Wenner of hating both himself and the Second Amendment. According to Nugent, Wenner’s hatred of gun rights, combined with Nugent’s position on the NRA board of directors, is “the only reason” that he’s not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame right now.

“He hates the Second Amendment. He hates me because I am on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association… That’s the only reason I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

In fact, according to Ted Nugent, his more than 6,000 live performances have already ensured that he is in the “We The People Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Even so, the real Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has seemingly closed the doors to Nugent and thrown away the key.

In the interview, Nugent even went so far as to refer to himself as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Write this down, ‘My name is Ted Nugent; I am the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The star has made headlines in recent months for visiting Trump at the White House and disrespecting a portrait of Hillary Clinton while touring. Nugent had previously called for the assassinations of both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, although he promised to tone down his hateful and decidedly un-politically correct rhetoric after the shooting of Republican Steve Scalise at a Virginia baseball field earlier this year, reports Salon. According to Ted Nugent, his wife contributed to his decision to cease calling for the assassinations of politicians with different ideological views than his own.

“…my wife has convinced me that I just can’t use those harsh terms. I cannot, and I will not, and I encourage even my friends-slash-enemies on the left in the Democrat and liberal world that we have got to be civil to each other.”

Despite his lamentations that both his affiliation with the NRA and his lack of political correctness are what have kept Ted Nugent from claiming a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, not everybody believes that his exclusion from the sought after honor has anything to do with politics.

As HuffPost reports, legendary Rocker David Crosby has his own theory as to why Nugent has yet to be inducted. And according to Crosby (who has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, once in 1991 for his work with the Byrds and also in 1997 for Crosby, Stills & Nash), the real reason that Ted Nugent isn’t a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame boils down to talent.

In a seven-word tweet, Crosby made it clear that he believes that Nugent simply lacks the chops and talent to be inducted.

“No the a**hole just isn’t good enough”

Nugent, who the Washington Examiner reports recently announced plans for a potential 2018 senate run, has not yet responded to Crosby’s biting commentary.

Ted Nugent did, however, mention during his radio interview that if the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame decides to put their issues with his lack of political correctness and love for the NRA aside and induct him, he would willingly become a member.

