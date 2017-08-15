Stripper Stabbed Partner In Eyes, Shoved Wood Down Throat Due To ‘Cannibal’ Delusion

Justin Calhoun faces charges of attempted murder. The 24-year-old male stripper was arrested after stabbing his partner in both eyes. He also shoved a piece of wood down his throat during an argument. The violent attack was caused by the suspect’s belief that the victim was a cannibal. The entire ordeal happened while the men were naked. Running from the residence without any clothes, the defendant tried to flee police by leaping over fences and climbing on top of roofs.

According to WPLG, Calhoun was arrested in Key West, Florida, on Monday. Even though the victim is alive, he had to be flown to a Miami hospital for treatment because the injuries were so severe. Justin told authorities that he and the partner had a sexual relationship. He often stayed at the man’s home in Key West.

On the night of the vicious attack, Justin Calhoun accused his partner of being a cannibal. The man became angry and picked up a gun that on the bed. They both fought for the weapon, and it fired. However, neither was struck by the bullet. The suspect planned to shoot the man, but the weapon jammed. Instead, he took a pen and stabbed his partner in both eyes.

According to the report, Calhoun then took a piece of wood from a broken dresser and shoved it into the man’s mouth to “silence him.” To lodge it even deeper in his throat, Justin began stomping on it. He also took a drawer and used it to beat his partner. Afterward, he locked the door so the man’s roommate couldn’t get in. He stole his money and backpack, then leaped out of the bedroom window naked.

My Lord! #Florida man stabbed partner in both eyes, jammed piece of wood down throat https://t.co/oQw2h2A6BH Justin Calhoun, 24 — anne hillebrand (@annehillebrand2) August 15, 2017

The defendant tried to avoid police by jumping fences and going on rooftops. He was apprehended several hours after the brutal assault. After speaking with law enforcement officers, he admitted that the attack was beyond self-defense.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, located in Miami. He is in critical condition. Justin Calhoun remains behind bars without bond. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he also faces one count each of cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and larceny. Jail records list the defendant as a female, and on Facebook, one person referred to the suspect as “Justina Calhoun.”

[Featured Image by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office]