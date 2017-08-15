Duff Goldman Of ‘Ace Of Cakes’ Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Duff Goldman is looking great and showing off his dramatic weight loss. The star of Ace of Cakes is impressing everyone with the way he looks now. This weight loss occurred over the last three months, and Duff shared the picture on his Instagram so his fans can see what he looks like.

When asked how he is losing the weight, Duff Goldman said it was from “eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights.” It sounds like this probably means cutting cake out of his diet. Duff is working hard, and it is paying off for him.

Duff Goldman has been sharing his weight loss with fans over the last few months on Instagram, and he isn’t holding back. He wants everyone to know what he looks like now instead of hiding it to share all at once. Today was the first time that Duff posted a side-by-side picture of himself before and after the weight loss. Duff also shared that he has lost a shirt size and that his friends have been sending him new clothes.

Duff has even been going on vacation and was able to find time to work out and isn’t going to let anything hold him back. A lot of people have trouble when they go on trips keeping up with everything.

Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people. A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

One thing that he did was on the 4th of July. Duff actually had two bun-less hamburger patties with pickles and grilled zucchini. That is a huge difference than what he would have eaten before, and these changes are the reason he has lost the weight. You can tell he is still eating great food, though.

The fans are commenting on Duff Goldman’s posts, and they love that he has been sharing his journey with them. Celebrities often drop a ton of weight and don’t tell their fans how they did it. However, Duff isn’t holding back at all.

Are you shocked by Duff Goldman's huge weight loss? Do you think this has to make his job harder, knowing he can't eat all of those amazing cakes?

That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts. Thanks @therealikes! A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

