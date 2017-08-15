Leah Messer Confesses To Feeling Like She Neglects Her Children

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer was once in over her head when it came to dealing with her twins Ali and Gracie, her daughter Addie, and a mysterious “illness” that made her continue to fall asleep at odd times. Although fans suspect that Leah Messer was on drugs, the reality TV star has staunchly denied this. Whatever issue Leah was facing caused fans to criticize her harshly for her ways, stating that they were concerned over the state of her home and the choices she was making in regard to what to feed to her three daughters.

While the reality TV star has turned things around, as she once lost primary custodianship of her twins to her ex-husband and their father, Corey Simms, she is still facing fears that she is neglecting her daughters.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, the young mother of three was heard on the phone to fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry in which she said she felt like she was neglecting her daughters while she went to school. Kail, who is also a single mother of three, was there to support her friend as she recently completed her bachelor’s degree at Delaware State University.

Leah was in tears, saying that she thought doing online classes would be easier and not take her away from her daughters for so many hours in the day. Originally, Leah Messer wanted to continue her cosmetology program that she started a few years ago, but the reality TV star felt that it would conflict too much with the schedule she has already established with the twins’ father.

Ultimately, Leah Messer has decided to drop out of school in favor of being at home with her daughters full-time. The Teen Mom 2 star is currently working as an independent distributor for LipSense, a multi-level marketing company that sells smudge-proof lip products.

Leah Messer has recently shared with her followers that her youngest daughter, Addie, is about to start pre-kindergarten, which is a major milestone for the youngster. She has already had her orientation and appears to be starting school in the next week or so.

