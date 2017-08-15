Luis Moux: Bronx Teen Charged With Choking Mother’s Abusive Ex-Boyfriend To Death, Police Say

A Bronx teen has been criminally charged for protecting his mother from her ex-boyfriend, who was allegedly abusing her. According to KTLA 5, Luis Moux, 18, was arrested and charged with suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of 43-year-old Stanley Washington.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Washington visited the University Avenue apartment home that Moux and his mother, Lorena Sesma, shared. His intent was to speak with the 37-year-old woman, but the former couple began to argue in the hallway, police say.

When Sesma went back into her apartment, Washington purportedly followed behind her and began beating her. The commotion prompted Moux, a junior at Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, to wake up and emerge from his bedroom. When the 220-pound varsity football player saw Washington on top of his mother, he pulled him off and placed him in a choke hold until Washington passed out.

The teen’s mother passed out as well while she was being beaten by her abusive ex-boyfriend, authorities say. When Sesma regained consciousness, she said she saw her son hovering over Washington. That’s when she called 911.

When emergency medical services arrived at the Bronx apartment, Washington was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Bronx teen was arrested and taken to the 52 police precinct for questioning.

Relatives stated that the Bronx teen would never intentionally hurt anyone. They went on to say that Moux was only protecting his mother from her alleged abuser.

Neighbors described Moux as a “good kid,” who went to school and wasn’t involved in any criminal activities.

One of Moux’s friends stated that “he’s really not like that type of person. I guess he was just trying to protect his mother. This is not the first time it happened, actually, so I’m guessing it really got to him this time, and I’m pretty sure it was not the way it went down.”

“He didn’t try to kill him, I guess he didn’t try to take a life. He was just trying to protect his mother.”

“What would you do if you were in his situation?” said another friend. “Would you have defended your mother or would you just stood there?”

It was reported that Washington has 26 prior arrests, two of which involved domestic violence complaints against Moux’s mother.

The Bronx teen could be criminally charged for choking his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death. Police officials are conducting an investigation to determine whether Washington’s death was executed in self-defense.

