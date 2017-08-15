Angry Rihanna Slams Body Shamers, Says ‘It’s Absolutely OK To Enjoy Your Food’

Rihanna is shutting down body shamers and admitting that she “hates” the message her recent bout of body shaming has been sending young girls after she was called “fat” by various fans and news outlets.

The star, who’s been getting waves of both praise and ridicule for showing off her seriously stunning curvy figure over the past few weeks, clapped back at the haters who called her out over her weight.

In a new interview, she reportedly admitted that she wants her young fans to know that it’s okay to enjoy food and eat what they want as long as they’re living a healthy lifestyle. She also professed her love for fast food.

“It’s important young girls know that it’s okay to eat the things they like and that’s why body shaming makes me so angry,” Rihanna recently told Britain’s Grazia Magazine (via Independent.ie). “It doesn’t really worry me personally, but I hate the message it sends.”

“It is absolutely okay to enjoy your food. I love fast food and you are never going to hear me apologize for that,” she continued while slamming those who have been commenting on her curvy figure and calling her “fat” lately. “Burgers, fries, hot dogs, pizza, you name it.”

“I’m not saying I eat it every day,” she said of her diet, “but when I am on tour or filming, it’s quick and easy and I know I am going to burn a lot of it off.”

Rihanna’s latest clap back at her body shamers came after a number of gossip outlets and fans commented on her apparent weight gain, many of whom called her out and said she was “fat” after photos of the star hit the web.

The pop star previously clapped back at those who commented on her weight in a sassy video posted online.

In a clip filmed by a friend and posted online by the Sun, Rihanna could be seen walking around a supermarket with bags of chips in her hand as she teased the camera.

“You’re judging her, stop judging her!” a woman could be heard saying in the clip.

The “Wild Things” singer then picked up more snacks as she made her way around the store, shortly after her figure became the topic of heated debate online.

After a fan re-posted the video to Instagram and urged the world to stop calling her fat and discussing her weight, the “We Found Love” singer reportedly then jokingly commented on the clip, “Somebody called me too fat?”

As reported by CNN, a now-deleted article posted to Barstool Sports in May claimed that the star had put on a few pounds and shamefully asked, “Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?”

In response, she posted a jokey meme of rapper Gucci Mane with side-by-side photos showing him looking a little heavy in 2007 and ripped in 2017.

The caption read, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

The controversial article sparking the “fat” debate has since been taken down, though Rihanna’s weight has continued to be a huge topic of conversation online.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]