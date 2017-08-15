Ryan Gosling And Wife Eva Mendes Put Divorce Rumors To Rest, Emma Stone Still Without Boyfriend

Ryan Gosling and his wife Eva Mendes are notorious for keeping their privacy. Not only are they rare caught in public, they are also never seen together, with or without kids. As they try to live a normal life, at times, one of the stars is seen with one of their daughters, but the couple never appears together. Because of their stealthiness, divorce rumors start to swirl around the pair, leaving the fans thinking that their partnership was on the rocks.

However, the Canadian actor and American actress put all divorce queries to rest when they appeared together in Disneyland.

Considering that they do not even like to appear on the red carpet together, a place as commercial as Disneyland was an odd place for the couple to be seen out together. Nevertheless, the looked happier than ever, sans kids, as they walked down the street “holding hands.”

“Gosling wore a hat and a blue sweater, while Mendes glowed in an off-the-shoulder black top and a Chicago Bulls hat,” reports Entertainment Weekly. “They were joined by another couple and two bodyguards, and rode the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and It’s a Small World amid other rides, and even shopped for a few souvenirs.”

Their baby daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, were nowhere to be seen.

Eva Mendes, 43, had her first child in 2014 and the other in 2016. Both births were a surprise to the Hollywood media. Especially the first time around, the paparazzi were not even aware that La La Land actor and A Place Beyond the Pines actress had any plans on conceiving. The couple took the same approach when it came to protecting their daughter from the public’s eye.

However, when the second baby came around, they started to loosen up their grip on appearances. Now, the 36-year-old actor is seen often with his eldest daughter, who has begun to walk, when he takes her two a play date or to the park.

Since giving birth, Eva Mendes has not acted at all. Instead, she focuses on her fashion line, which she promotes on Instagram.

Check out Eva modeling her own creation.

When Ryan and Eva faced divorce rumors, the actor was often linked to his La La Land and Crazy, Stupid Love co-star Emma Stone. Ever since breaking up with Andrew Garfield, the actress has been enjoying her singledom. However, the fans of the onscreen couple seemed to think that their chemistry spilled into real life.

Ever since winning her first Oscar from the famous 2016 musical movie, Emma Stone has been concentrating on her career, not getting a boyfriend. She was most recently seen in New York, working on a new Netflix show called Maniac.

“[T]he 28-year-old actress looked to be in a serious mood as she modeled a blue denim jacket while leaving her trailer,” reports Daily Mail. “The beauty, who has dyed her red locks a platinum blonde for the role, is playing a mental patient opposite Jonah Hill for the 10-episode series.”

