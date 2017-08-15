Kylie Jenner’s New Show, ‘Life Of Kylie,’ Is So Boring That It Needs To Be Entirely Re-Cut

Kylie Jenner recently introduced her own reality show to the world, hoping that this would help people get to know “the real Kylie” instead of the image portrayed by the media. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stated that she wanted to do the show so that people saw a different side of her. While the ratings of the show were high, the reception was lackluster.

Kylie Jenner has admitted on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Life of Kylie that she doesn’t necessarily want to be in the spotlight, but she keeps herself there in order to sell her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The show was reportedly labeled boring in a test group of people who love Kylie Jenner, but evidently, the network still went ahead with putting it on the air in hopes that a wider audience of fans might find it relatable. Instead, the show was met with mediocre reactions, with many branding the show as “fake.”

According to an insider, the Kardashian-Jenner family has entered “damage control mode,” where they are working to re-cut the series entirely so that Life of Kylie is a little bit more exciting for the fans. Part of the problem is that Kylie Jenner is not willing to open up about her love life or her drama with her ex, Tyga. She is also not keen to showcase her current romance with rapper Travis Scott, though the media is very aware it exists.

Recently, Kylie Jenner battled rumors that she was four months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Although she has not publicly spoken about the drama, insiders have revealed that this is totally not the case.

It is unclear how the show will move forward after its lukewarm reception, but it will likely continue playing out for the rest of its season. Only time will tell if the plan to recut the series entirely will salvage the show enough that fans will be interested in watching it for another season or if they will start to lose interest in Kylie completely after it tanks.

