DJ David Mueller Speaks Out After Losing Swift Case, Says He Is Innocent

DJ David Mueller was found guilty in the groping case that Taylor Swift put against him. Now the DJ is speaking out and sharing his side of the story, and he still says that he didn’t do anything wrong. Us Magazine shared the news about what DJ David Mueller had to say.

The former radio host talked to ABC News about what is going on. He says that there is “no question” in his mind that he didn’t do anything inappropriate. Taylor Swift said that while they were posing for a picture, David reached over and grabbed her bare bottom. This all happened back in June of 2013 during a meet and greet. The clip aired on Good Morning America this morning, and Mueller said that he did not grab Taylor Swift.

During this interview, he said that he was asked to get in the picture at the last second and moved in for the picture. He says that he never had his hand under her skirt at all and could even pass a polygraph if he was given one. He is saying that he doesn’t want money from Swift or anything, but just wants a letter that clears his name and can help him get another job in radio in the future. He is saying that he may file an appeal, but this hasn’t been confirmed for sure yet. Only time will tell if Mueller decides to push the issue and go to court once again with Swift.

Taylor Swift is giving a totally different story, though. She insists that he grabbed her bare butt and that it was a long grab from Mueller. She even said that he kept his hand on it as she tried to move away. Taylor only asked for $1 in the case, and she won. Taylor didn’t win any big amount of money, but she has her own money and said that she plans to donate to multiple organizations to help sexual assault victims defend themselves in court.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]