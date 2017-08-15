‘GH’ Casting News: Alla Korot Heads To Port Charles

General Hospital casting news has been the talk of social media. It all began earlier this summer when it was announced that Rebecca Budig was let out of her contract. Rumors began swirling about cutbacks around the set. As it turns out, Steve Burton was hired back, but the details of his role are still unknown. Now, more General Hospital casting news has been leaked. It appears that another woman is going to be lurking around Port Charles. As of now, the details are unclear, but the fan reaction to the news has been pretty much the same.

With all of the contract negotiations and casting news that have been announced over the last several weeks, the addition of another new character in Port Charles has fans stumped. According to Soap Opera Digest, Alla Korot will be joining the General Hospital cast in the near future. Everything surrounding her presence is a complete mystery at the moment. Korot is a well-known face among soap fans, having played Jenna on Another World and, most recently, Janet on Days of Our Lives. Alla also had a role on the SoapNet original series GH: Night Shift.

#TBT @AWFans remember this from the Grand Valentines Ball in Bay City Jenna styled after Vivian Leigh????@nbcdays ???????? pic.twitter.com/htMT52Thcm — Alla Korot (@AllaLuvalla) January 8, 2016

There is some concern among viewers regarding the addition of Alla Korot when so many of the already-integrated characters aren’t being used. Rebecca Budig’s exit has really left a sour taste in some fan’s mouths, and this news adds salt to the wounds of previous casting news. Speculation is that Korot could be linked to Steve Burton’s return. There has to be an angle to get him in, and this could be just that. Unfortunately, without any info from the network or showrunners, the details about Alla Korot and her character are going to be minimal.

Such irony that @DrakeHogestyn presented me w/ my Soap Digest Award in 92! Now working together on my1stday @nbcdays pic.twitter.com/m1dMqh3x17 — Alla Korot (@AllaLuvalla) January 7, 2016

Going forward, General Hospital will be preparing for November sweeps. This year is going to have to blow fans away because the ratings aren’t as great as they once were. The casting news these past few months has really made things hard for viewers. Alla Korot will likely have fans who follow her to watch her debut, and some of the existing viewers may even know her from one of the other shows she appeared on. It is a waiting game for now, though it appears that the addition of Korot may not be a bad thing.

