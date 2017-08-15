‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ Danielle Bregoli Has Plans For The Future — Besides Just Being Herself, That Is

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has plans for the future, and those plans extend beyond making mountains of money simply for being herself.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, Bregoli talks about long-term plans for her future but also wants to make it clear that she’s not “retiring” anytime soon. From what, exactly, she intends to retire isn’t clear, as it appears her only source of income is being Danielle Bregoli.

At 14, Danielle has already made a mountain of money through merchandising, social media, appearing in music videos, and generally being “famous for being famous,” as the saying goes. How much money she’s made isn’t clear, but she wants you to think it’s quite a bit: witness her fondness for posing counting money.

Danielle got to where she is now — wherever that is – thanks to a controversial appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in September 2016. Titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime,” the show highlighted the troubles Danielle’s mom was having keeping the rebellious adolescent under control. So bad was Danielle’s behavior that she allegedly stole a crew member’s car while the episode was being produced.

As the studio audience laughed at her and berated her, a visibly frustrated Danielle antagonized them right back, telling them to “catch [her] outside.” However, because of her pronunciation, it sounded like “Cash me ousside how bouh dah?” A meme was born.

‘Cash me Outside’ girl, @TheBhadBhabie, has been rumoured to collaborate with Nike in an official shoe and clothing line coming late autumn. pic.twitter.com/KMuKvCmTOR — XYZitsFacts (@xyzitsfacts) August 6, 2017

However, internet memes are a dime a dozen and die out as quickly as they’re born. That means that Danielle is going to need something a little more reliable and permanent to pay the bills when she becomes an adult. And, she tells In Touch, she’s got her eyes on a respectable career: nursing!

As you may have already surmised, it’s going to be hard for Danielle to get into nursing school: it’s difficult, and it’s competitive, even for people who don’t have criminal records (Danielle was sentenced to five years probation for a variety of criminal charges on August 1, according to TMZ).

For now, Danielle is just focusing on high school. Regular, public schools aren’t quite equipped for as big a personality as Danielle’s, so she’s getting by with private tutoring and online education, she says.

