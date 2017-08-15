Abby Lee Miller In Prison: An Insider Reveals She’s ‘Headed For A Beatdown’ Due To Her Diva Attitude

Abby Lee Miller has only been in prison for about a month, but the former reality star is facing serious issues on the inside. It has previously been reported that the Dance Moms star keeps to herself most of the time and doesn’t interact much with the other prisoners, but according to an insider, this is due to the fact that she thinks she’s above everyone.

As inmates come and go from the minimum security FCI Victorville prison, reports about Abby’s incarceration become more numerous. According to a recently released inmate, the star loves “reading about herself” and reminding the other prisoners that she is a millionaire. It has also been reported that the women on the inside with her “literally loathe her” and think she’s narcissistic and spoiled.

It was previously reported that Abby Lee Miller is currently cleaning toilets and showers during her time in prison, and she will be reassigned another job as it becomes available. However, thus far, it has not been reported if that is the case.

The same insider also stated that Abby Lee Miller doesn’t have many friends to call on the outside, so she resorts to calling her former hairdresser, which the women find “quite sad.”

Because of her sour attitude, the insider revealed that she is “headed for a beatdown” by the other inmates. Evidently, Abby Lee Miller already is aware of this, as she’s allegedly hired a bodyguard to protect her on the inside. The woman she’s asked to take care of her is supposedly very feared amongst the rest of the inmates, and because of this, Abby Lee Miller feels extra protected. Allegedly, she pays the woman in commissary credits to help ensure her safety.

Previously, media outlets have reported that Abby Lee Miller has also had trouble keeping her mouth shut within the prison walls and has gotten into screaming matches with a few of the inmates. According to the reality star, her inability to hold her tongue as one of the things she most feared about going into the minimum security facility.

