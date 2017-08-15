Paris Hilton Regrets Sex Tape, Blames It For Irreversible Image

Paris Hilton became quite famous as a teenager with lots of time on her hands and lots of family money to back up her excursions. Much like Kim Kardashian, a certain population within the nation became infatuated with Hilton and her antics that often made headline news.

Another thing Hilton has in common with Kardashian is that she made a sex tape that was released online. Not only was it a mortifying experience at the time it was released, but Hilton also feels it still has residual effects today on her image. She made that tape with an older man, Rick Salomon, who was her boyfriend at the time. This sex tape was released to the masses without her consent, and she blames Salomon for that.

According to a recent interview, it was Paris Hilton who did it all first, predating Kardashian’s fame and her notorious sex tape. The Paris Hilton sex tape was released online in 2003, which is the same year that Kim Kardashian made her sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J.

It wasn’t until 2006 that the Kardashian-Ray J tape hit the online world, and according to Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, it was a devastating time for the family. She said this in an interview earlier this summer, reports Fox News. The Paris Hilton sex tape had been online for a few years by the time Kim Kardashian’s tape surfaced. Paris too suffered through a devastating time when what was supposed to be a very private event between her and her boyfriend went viral.

One Night in Paris, which is what Hilton’s sex tape was titled once it hit online, was filmed by a then-18-year-old Paris Hilton and a much older Salomon, then 30. This was a very private event between just the two of them that turned into a sex tape for the masses to view once it hit online, according to Fox News. Jump ahead to 2017 and Paris Hilton at 36-years-old opened up about that sex tape that was released without her consent many years ago.

#MoodAF ✨????????????????✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Speaking with a reporter from Marie Claire, Paris “reflected on the sex tape,” which was given the title One Night in Paris after it was “sold for profit,” claims Hilton.

“That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video,” she said during the interview. “That is the last thing that I would want out there.”

She blames the release of that sex tape for tainting her public image, which she feels follows her still to this day. To her, it was very painful because she aspired to women like Princess Diana, which is someone she really admired for her elegance. Paris wanted an image more like the one Princess Diana had, but it was the release of that sex tape that Paris feels made that type of image an impossibility.

So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume @RoseRushFragrance with my new single #SummerReign. ✨????????????????✨ (Link in bio) A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

She believes she could have been looked at the way Princess Diana was looked at and she blames her ex-boyfriend for the fact this will never happen.

She said, “I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me. I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.”

Trying to not look bored in the library for my 6th grade school yearbook picture. Ha! ???? #TBT #TeenParis ????????‍♀️???? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

That sex tape was released just as Paris and her friend Nicole Richie debuted in a reality show, The Simple Life. She said the fallout from the release of that tape made her afraid to leave her home. Salomon, who is 12 years older than her, is the one relationship she deeply regrets, Paris conveyed during the interview.

She wrapped up her feelings on the sex tape and Salomon for this interview by saying, “I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public.”

On a side note, Salomon, who is a professional poker player, went on to marry two other very famous women in the years following his breakup with Hilton. For nine months, he was married to actress Shannen Doherty, which was back in 2002. Then, in 2007, Salomon started his seven-year marriage to Pamela Anderson.

Paris Hilton made her way to fame, but she wasn’t a singer, she wasn’t an actress, and there really wasn’t any talent she had to offer for entertainment value, except for her lifestyle. The many critiques that popped up after her few attempts at acting didn’t see much promise for her with a future in films.

But still, there was a time when people couldn’t get enough of the blonde beauty’s day-to-day activities in her reality show. What she did have going for her was that she came from a very rich and influential American family and life was easy for her, that is until The Simple Life emerged.

Paris and her best friend at the time, Nicole Richie, co-starred together on The Simple Life, which is mapped out in episodes on IMDb. This reality show entailed having the two girls give life a go without money and the luxuries they had grown accustomed to.

For the purpose of this show, not a credit card, a dollar bill, or a cell phone could be found between the two girls. The premise of the show is that Nicole and Paris needed to work for their money, and they traveled to different locations to do this.

The show lasted for 56 episodes, which made up five seasons, so it was a success. It was quite comical, and people got to know the Hilton girl — as well as her friend Nicole Richie — by watching them from week to week get a good dose of reality in the real world.

At 18 when I got my first headshots taken by @TheoAndJuliet. ????????‍♀️???? #TeenParis #FBF A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Then there were a few movie roles for Paris, but nothing that won her any acclaim for her acting skills. Paris remained that rich girl who had what seemed like a never-ending supply of money to spend and every now and then would do something to get her into the headline news. That was a long time ago, and today things have changed.

Paris, who is all grown up now, is called “the hardest working woman in the game today,” by Marie Claire. They back this up by sharing that she has her own hotel, 18 product lines, and “a gig as the world’s highest-paid female D.J.”

In her younger days, Paris did put in a lot of hours as a model, along with her sister, Nicky Hilton. But from what folks saw in the tabloids, this didn’t include any evidence that she had a work ethic, but she does, and from what Marie Claire has to say, her work ethic is stellar.

[Featured Image by ANDREA DELBO/Shutterstock]