Significant Backstage Heat On Mike Kanellis For Being Out Of Shape

Since returning to WWE programming, Maria Kanellis has been preaching to the WWE Universe about the “Power of Love,” alongside her husband, Mike Kanellis. There was a lot of excitement about them making a huge impact on SmackDown Live, but the power couple hasn’t been pushed or featured strongly since their debut, and many fans are wondering why Mike Kanellis isn’t receiving a massive push on SmackDown Live.

It came to light that WWE officials weren’t too keen on the reception that the couple has received from the WWE Universe since their debut. Mike Kanellis has been featured in a rivalry with Sami Zayn, but the way he has been booked hasn’t made him look very strong, which is odd for a new WWE Superstar who needs a few big wins to get the ball rolling. However, it’s been revealed that there is another reason for his booking.

WWE officials were soured by Mike Kanellis backstage immediately because of his physical shape he was in when he first walked into the company. Apparently, he had signed his deal with WWE a few months before his debut, but a source claims that it seemed like he had spent those months waiting on the couch. That has made WWE officials question his commitment, which has resulted in them hitting the brake on a big push.

Another problem is the WWE Universe is still figuring out how to react to Maria and Mike Kanellis. Their booking hasn’t made them look strong, so the fans haven’t fully embraced them as strong heels. The rivalry with Sami Zayn has gotten them on television, but they came in with some high expectations based on their work together outside of WWE. Thus far, Maria and Mike Kanellis have yet to deliver for “the blue brand.”

As of this writing, Mike and Maria Kanellis are not expected to be on the card for WWE Summerslam this Sunday. That could change after tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live, but it is unlikely Mike Kanellis will PPV, which means “The Power of Love” will not be a part of the biggest party of the summer. Their run in WWE may not have started off on the right foot, but there’s still plenty of time for them to make an impact.

