Melania Trump’s New Initiatives Will Parallel Michelle Obama’s In One Key Way

First Lady Melania Trump’s new initiatives will share something similar to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s in one way: They involved the health of children. On Monday, Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham revealed that in the coming weeks, an announcement will be made on Mrs. Trump’s initiatives. Grisham didn’t elaborate on the specifics, but she did say that it will have to do with the “health and well-being of children.”

Michelle Obama’s signature initiative for the health of children was centered on fighting childhood obesity and being instrumental in implementing a strict lunch program in public schools. What will Melania Trump’s initiatives be? While it’s yet to be unveiled, the first lady tweeted last Tuesday that the opioid epidemic is “destroying our youth/people.” It’s perhaps an indicator of what one of her initiatives will be.

“The First Lady continues to be thoughtful about her initiatives, and we look forward to announcing something in the coming weeks,” Grisham told Real Clear Politics in a statement. “It is safe to say that Mrs. Trump is very focused on the health and well-being of children.”

On a similar note, Grisham told the Washington Examiner last Tuesday that Melania Trump is concerned about opioids and its impact on the nation after it was learned that the first lady wanted to meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price about the opioid crisis.

Opioids are destroying our youth/people. Mtg w @Potus & @SecPriceMD today to give my support to #STOPDRUGADDICTION pic.twitter.com/aAjNNnu98n — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 8, 2017

“Opioid abuse is an escalating health crisis affecting countless families across the country. The well-being of children is a priority for the first lady, and this epidemic affects them in many different ways so she requested to attend today’s briefing,” Grisham told the news source.

While Melania Trump and Michelle Obama took different channels in helping America’s youth, the two share the same commitment in looking out for their health. Michelle was active in working with children in the garden situated on the White House’s South Lawn. She educated children on the benefits of eating healthy and growing nutritious foods. She was also an advocate for exercise and rallied kids into the “Let’s Move” program.

It may not be Melania Trump’s desire to dig around in the dirt, but she wants to improve lives for the nation’s young people as well. During the presidential campaign, Melania vowed to fight cyberbullying, which has since taken a back seat to everything else. The first lady was given a lot of grief for choosing that as her initiative when her own husband is the worst offender of social media bullying. However, it’s hard to go wrong standing up for the well-being of children.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]