Scott Peterson Continues To Say He Is Innocent In New Phone Call With His Sister

Scott Peterson was convinced of killing his wife Laci Peterson, but now he is speaking out and wants the world to know that he still says he is innocent. Today shared what was revealed in a recent phone call between Scott Peterson and his sister. Laci was more than eight months pregnant when she disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002. Four months later, her body was finally located, washed up on the shores of San Francisco Bay.

This phone call is from June when he talked to his sister Janey. He explains in this phone call that he wasn’t the last one to see Laci alive and he doesn’t feel like they talked to everyone they should have about her disappearance. Scott says that several people saw her walking in their neighborhood that day after he left. Scott went on to explain that they didn’t reach out to his family the way he thinks they should have. Scott is making it pretty obvious that he feels like he is innocent and he won’t ever be admitting to Laci’s murder.

Scott Peterson was having an affair with Amber Frey during his marriage to Laci. He never revealed to Amber that he was married during their affair, so this is something that was brought up in trial and held against him. Peterson was sentenced to die by lethal injection.

All of the details of Scott Peterson’s case will be revealed on a new A&E show starting tonight. This is called The Murder of Laci Peterson and is a six-episode series. This phone call from his sister will be on the show along with Scott Peterson speaking out about how he was shocked when he ended up being convicted of Laci’s murder. Scott is still on death row and has been for fifteen years.

Are you shocked to hear that Scott Peterson is still saying he is innocent? Do you feel like he was the one who murdered Laci Peterson?

