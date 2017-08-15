Anna Faris Breaks Her Silence For The First Time After Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris has spoken out for the first time since announcing her split from husband Chris Pratt. The actress, who was married to the Guardians of Galaxy star for eight years, thanked her fans for their support on Tuesday in a heartfelt statement on her Unqualified podcast. “Hey, dear listeners!” she said. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

The segment later transitioned into a pre-taped episode featuring the My Favorite Murder hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, where they discussed the importance of self-worth and being valued in a relationship. Considering hers and Pratt’s decision to split did not happen overnight, it’s safe to say that everything she said in the episode might have been a reflection of her own life.

During the podcast, Faris, 40, also spoke to a listener who was having difficulties with her boyfriend. According to E! News, the Moms star offered some pretty sound advice.

“Don’t be afraid of the future. You’re young. You’re in L.A. There’s a lot of amazing people out there. Don’t feel afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

Sounds like she took her own advice since things probably “weren’t right” between her and Pratt.

The former couple, who broke our collective hearts earlier this month, announced their separation in a statement on their respective social media accounts.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt made his first public appearance since the announcement at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Sunday, where he accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award. Although he did not address his soon-to-be ex-wife or the divorce, he thanked his fans, Jesus Chris, and Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn.

However, even though he did not speak out about his personal life, that didn’t stop people from noticing that he was not wearing his wedding ring on his finger.

So what went wrong? Although multiple websites report it was caused by infidelity, others, like TMZ, suggest it had something to do with “different views of what a family should be.” Faris reportedly wanted more kids, where as Pratt didn’t because he can’t juggle a growing family with his career. Ever since his rise to fame, the actor has been away shooting movies for months at a time.

Sources also told TMZ that Pratt and Faris are “incredibly sad” over the end of their relationship. That being said, their divorce will most likely be amicable on both sides.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]