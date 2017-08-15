Jenelle Evans Abuse Claims Against Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Backed Up By Court Documents

Jenelle Evans recently published a memoir titled Read Between the Lines, which is supposed to be the story of her life from “her side.” Within the publication itself, the Teen Mom 2 star has been incredibly candid about her life growing up, her issues with her mother, and her heroin addiction. She has also opened up about her marriage to Courtland Rogers, which ended up being incredibly short-lived and over before the TV cameras could even capture it.

In her new memoir, Jenelle Evans claims that her ex beat her to the point that she miscarried their child, and that he often beat her to the point of bleeding and bruising. Courtland has denied these claims, saying that Jenelle is exaggerating her story. Her mother, Barbara, has also refuted Jenelle’s claims about their custody issues with Jenelle’s son, Jace, which has made Jenelle look incredibly inauthentic. However, new court records revealed show that Jenelle Evans was actually telling the truth, at least in regard to being beaten by her ex. However, it does not necessarily mention her claim that Courtland beat her so badly that she miscarried their child.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, an arrest warrant was issued at least three times in 2013 for domestic violence against Jenelle. The outlet released the information.

“The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did assault and strike Jenelle Rogers, a female person, by grabbing her hair, smashing her head against the floor and wrestling her attempting to take her vehicle keys. The defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did commit a battery on a pregnant woman Jenelle Rogers.”

During this time, Jenelle Evans was pregnant with their child, but she later had an abortion performed on the following season of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Evans’ account of the issues between herself and her mother, Barbara Evans, has also been called into question by Barb. Barbara has taken care of Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, ever since he was born due to the fact that Jenelle was unable to cope with her heroin addiction. The reality TV star evidently thought that her mother would “give Jace back” as soon as she cleaned up her act, but this has not been the case, as he has lived with Barb for most of his life at this point. The court system has not ruled in Jenelle’s favor when she has attempted to regain primary custodianship of her son, and she has taken to vilifying her mother in an attempt to gain sympathy from readers.

