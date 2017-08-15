‘LPBW’ Star Audrey Roloff Shows Off Baby Gifts From Fans As Jeremy And Jacob Continue Kitchen Renovations

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is set to give birth very soon. As she waits for her baby girl’s date of delivery, the reality TV star has been consistently updating her social media followers about what she’s up to every day. In her recent Instagram story, Audrey showed off some special gifts she received from her fans, as well as a photo depicting the Roloff brothers still hard at work renovating her and Jeremy’s new home.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff bought a house of their own earlier this year, as noted by an In Touch Weekly report. While the home they purchased was already a great house, the Little People, Big World stars opted to do renovations anyway. With the baby’s due date fast approaching, it appears that Jeremy has been hard at work finishing the improvements for the house, and Audrey has been documenting most of it in her Instagram Stories.

Just recently, Audrey posted a brief clip showing her husband laying the tiles in their kitchen at midnight. This time around, she shared an image of Jeremy and his younger brother, Jacob Roloff, still working in the same area. Both men were smiling at the camera, with Jeremy sitting on the kitchen counter and holding a massive sponge. Looking at Audrey’s photo, however, it appears that Jeremy and Jacob Roloff are finally nearing the completion of their kitchen renovation.

Apart from the image of her husband and brother-in-law, Audrey Roloff also shared a special gift she recently received from one of her fans online. The first one was a pair of strawberry-themed shorts and shirt for her baby girl. The presents were accompanied by a letter from her fan, which Audrey graciously described in her caption as one of the “sweetest” gifts she has ever received.

“The sweetest note and gift from a follower. I feel so blessed by this. Thank you.”

Apart from the clothes and letter, Audrey also shared another set of cute gifts from another follower that include a number of lovely items and accessories for her baby girl. Considering that the reality TV star has begun receiving baby gifts from her fans, it seems like Audrey’s massive online following is ready to welcome the newest member of her family. As for the Little People, Big World star herself, she seems to be quite ready as well.

Over the past few weeks, Audrey has focused her social media posts on her upcoming motherhood. She has shared a beautiful prayer for her child and even asked her followers for some mothering advice. Audrey has also expressed her excitement over the impending arrival of her and Jeremy’s baby girl.

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff star in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]