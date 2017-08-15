Parenting six children is taking a toll on the Busby couple, parents of America’s first all-girl quintuplets. Outdaughtered dad Adam Busby recently opened up to his father about depression and relationship troubles.

Adam’s struggles with postpartum depression are no secret and have helped highlight the toll parenting can take on fathers. During a one-on-one with his dad, Adam said he and Danielle are great with each other, but there are times when he feels he wants to “check out” of the situation, People reports. His father attempts to reassure Adam by telling him what the couple is experiencing is part of normal parenting.

“I am not really ready to talk to my dad, but since he came out here this is probably the only real opportunity that I’ll have,” Adam tells the TLC cameras. “This is going to be so much harder — how do you tell your dad that you’re suffering from depression?”

Adam Busby and his wife Danielle, the couple featured on TLC’s Outdaughtered, became parents to the U.S.’s first set of girl quintuplets in April 2015. In May 2016, their lives began to be aired on television as they went about parenting six girls. The rough patches the Busby couple has been experiencing in the last two years, force them to address some of the issues in the current season. That’s when they learn that Adam could be suffering from postpartum depression.

“I always thought postpartum depression was for women because your body goes through so many hormonal changes after you have had a baby. I didn’t go through it so I don’t understand. I never knew that it was a thing men can have,” Danielle tells Adam on the show.

On Tuesday (August 15), Outdaughtered viewers will see the Busbys visit Adam’s parents for Easter weekend. Adam is also set to talk about his plans to tackle depression.

Part of Adam Busby’s plan seems to be to let others know what he is going through. The Outdaughtered reality star tells his dad that he does not feel his usual self. He describes the tiring demands of being a father to six kids, letting the older Busby know it is affecting his relationship with wife Danielle.

“I think Danielle and I are great, being able to manage and take care of the kids and stuff like that,” Adam tells his father, according to People. “But then you get through half the week and you realize you’ve barely told your wife ‘hi’ because you’re just so busy. And then by the time all the girls are down to sleep, you’ve got to clean up the kitchen, wash dishes. You’re just exhausted and done.”

The Outdaughtered star’s father tells him it’s normal to feel overwhelmed, given what the couple has been through since becoming parents to the quints. Adam clearly isn’t reassured.

“I don’t know why, I just don’t feel like myself,” he says. “I mean, I definitely don’t feel like the Adam that I used to be with work, with friends, relationships. It’s caused some issues between me and Danielle, just because sometimes I want to check out.”

#Repost @dbusby ・・・ Enjoying our Blayke Vacay ???? A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Postpartum depression in men is often not discussed or recognized. One study estimated that one in 10 new dads experiences symptoms that could be slotted as moderate or severe depression. The impact of fathers’ depression could be more severe on children compared to that of mothers’, the study claimed.

As in Outdaughtered Adam Busby’s case, most depressed fathers seldom talk about the condition or seek help. If left untreated, postpartum depression in dads can take over a year to resolve, turning fathers irritable and aggressive, experts warned.

[Featured Image by Danielle Busby/Instagram]