Olivia Newton-John Speaks For First Time Since Cancer Relapse In Heartfelt Video

Olivia Newton-John is speaking out publicly for the first time after confirming the sad news that her breast cancer had returned in May.

Newton-John spoke to fans in a video message posted online on August 14 where she thanked her followers for their prayers and vowed to raise $1 million to continue research at her cancer center in Australia that aims to help others diagnosed with cancer.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” the former Grease actress, who looked happy and healthy rocking shorter hair, said in the video. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me and continue to lift my spirits.”

She then suggested that she would be back to work soon after initially cancelling her tour when confirming the news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

“I’m feeling great,” Newton-John said this week, just under 11 weeks after confirming the return of the disease, “and so look forward to seeing you soon.”

Olivia then told fans that she was hoping to raise $1 million for The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

Revealing that she was looking to raise the substantial amount of money, she explained that fundraising would allow the facility to continue to grow in the areas of “critical research, pioneer trials and deliver holistic care to all who are in need.”

Olivia also confirmed this week that she would be making her first public appearance since announcing her cancer relapse in May and will be stepping back into the spotlight at a special gala for the Australian center next month.

“[I’m] looking forward to returning to Melbourne for these two very special fundraisers for the ONJ Centre,” she said of stepping back into the spotlight on September 17 according to Daily Mail, adding that they’re “very close to my heart.”

Olivia’s team sadly confirmed that her breast cancer had returned earlier this month in an emotional message posted to Facebook.

She also said that the cancer had spread into her back and that she would be stepping back from work to focus on her recovery.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” a message posted to the social media site said.

Newton-John’s team confirmed in the post that she would be taking some time away from music and acting and would be exploring the world of “wellness therapies” and photon therapy radiation to recover. She also added that she was “confident” she’d be back sooner rather than later.

Olivia’s announcement that she’ll soon be back in the spotlight following her second cancer battle also comes shortly after her daughter, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming actress Chloe Lattanzi, confirmed that her mom was doing much better as she fought the disease once again.

“She’s doing really well,” Newton-John’s daughter told Entertainment Tonight in July of her mom’s breast cancer recovery. “She’s healing and everything’s going well. So thank you for asking.”

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Dream Foundation]