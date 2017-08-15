Is Kim K. Getting Ready To Launch Her Unborn Twins Into Reality TV Stardom?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning a bright future for her children. Radar Online reports that Mrs West has a reality TV career planned for her unborn twins by surrogate.

Kim has allegedly been shopping around a show called Meet The Wests to networks and has initiated the process to legally patent their names so that they can be used for product lines. It looks like Kim is trying to replicate the success of her mom, Kris Jenner, as the reigning ‘mom-ager’ of the family.

“She wants to start as soon as possible so they can maximize their star potential,” an insider said, according to Radar.

Rumors that Kim making new reality TV plans for her growing family aren’t all that surprising when you consider that the family’s flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been flailing for the last couple seasons. The ratings for the show have been trending downward for some time. As a May 2017 Cosmopolitan Magazine article reports, the show now averages about 1.5 million viewers per episode. That’s not a lot especially when you remember that the show raked in 10.5 million viewers during Kim’s wedding episode.

But, reality TV may be getting fed up of the Kardashians-Jenner clan.

Black Twitter comes for Kim Kardashian's neck after she defends racist beauty blogger https://t.co/NkAwe2g4c3 pic.twitter.com/9mQDpJth10 — Blavity (@Blavity) August 15, 2017

The ratings for Kylie Jenner’s new reality show have been abysmal and the show has been called “boring.”

morning ???? wearing my new TWENTY Matte Lip from the #birthdaycollection available right now KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

As Forbes reports, the premiere of the show, which comprised two episodes back-to-back, got just over 1 million viewers. This is particularly low when you think about the social media prowess that Kylie displays on a regular basis. Kylie’s almost 100 million Instagram followers may live for her selfies but it looks like they don’t really want to watch her show on television.

@wwd #KylieCosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

An insider source reportedly told The Sun that Kylie’s ratings suffered because her life just isn’t that interesting. Apparently, they are working on re-cutting the show to add some more drama and make it more appealing to her core demographic. One idea allegedly on the table is to invite older sister Kim to join the show as their combined brand power could bring lots of new eyeballs to the show.

Do you think that the Kardashian-Jenner family will still be on TV five years from now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]