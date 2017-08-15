Marie Reyes On LeeAnne Locken Friendship And ‘RHOD’ Season 2

One woman whom viewers won’t see at all on The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2, unless some flashback scenes are shown, is Marie Reyes. On Season 1, Marie was a recurring cast member who was introduced as a Dallas socialite and businesswoman and one of LeeAnne Locken’s best friends. While Marie didn’t really involve herself in the housewives’ drama, opting instead to just watch as their fighting unfolded before her, she found herself the target of LeeAnne’s wrath when LeeAnne’s other friend, Tiffany Hendra, revealed that Marie had spoken badly of her in some text messages to her and during conversations with Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne’s enemy at that time.

As the Inquisitr reported, Marie, in one of her texts to Tiffany, said that LeeAnne was “spiritually/emotionally about 14.” In another text, Marie said that LeeAnne “thinks she’s the most important person anyways.” In yet another text to Tiffany, Marie claims that LeeAnne has “talked s**t” about both of them. During conversation with Brandi, Marie said that LeeAnne was “totally crazy” and could benefit from therapy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tiffany wrote on a Season 1 blog that Marie talked negatively about LeeAnne behind her back for years. According to Tiffany, Marie told her “highly judgmental” things about LeeAnne from the moment she met her.

In one very explosive Season 1 episode, LeeAnne, during a group vacation, furiously confronted Marie about what she said about her in those text messages and to Brandi. LeeAnne was so enraged that her yelling, which included threats to Marie’s life, and throwing of things caused the other housewives to cower in fear in their guest bedrooms.

During the Season 1 reunion show, LeeAnne Locken again lashed out at Marie Reyes for betraying her. Marie defended herself by saying that she said what she did out of concern for LeeAnne. The women did not reconcile.

When Marie drops a ????????????

And says LeeAnne wasn't eating or bathing for a year… ????????????#RHOD pic.twitter.com/havEun0BmK — miracles3337⚓⚓⚓ (@miracles3337) June 20, 2016

Nor will viewers see them do so on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. In a tweet to a viewer, Marie said that she chose not to participate in the second season. As for why, she directed the viewer to a blog post in which she explained that she’s staying away because of LeeAnne’s “documented history of violence with knives.”

Thank you for being sweet! I chose to not be a part of #RHOD. This shows why: https://t.co/46IdCY19Kl — Marie Reyes (@TheMarieReyes) August 14, 2017

As for where she stands with LeeAnne now, Marie told another viewer that she forgave LeeAnne and hopes that she got some help. Marie added that she’s happy to hear of LeeAnne’s engagement. Marie’s tweet indicates that she and LeeAnne have not been in contact for quite some time.

I forgave LeeAnne and I hope she got the help she needs – and congrats on her engagement. Hope the date is soon. — Marie Reyes (@TheMarieReyes) August 15, 2017

Yet while Marie Reyes didn’t film for The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 alongside LeeAnne Locken and the rest of the housewives, she’s apparently still watching the show. After the premiere episode aired on Monday night, Marie described it as a “great start” and wished the cast a great season.

Great start to S2 of #RHOD! Here's to a great season to all the cast! — Marie Reyes (@TheMarieReyes) August 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]