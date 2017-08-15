‘DOOL’ Episode Recap: Tripp Approaches Kayla And Joey, Who Is Dario’s Mystery Partner? [Spoilers]

Today on DOOL, everyone in Salem is talking about Chad DiMera, who has turned himself in for the murder of Deimos. Although the news of Chad’s arrest is just now making it around Salem, both Chad and Sonny have already remembered pieces of that night that will clear their names. They are both claiming innocence and asking to recant their confessions, putting the murder investigation back at square one.

Across town at the DiMera mansion, Kate is furious with Andre for telling Chad about the photo. Because of Andre’s “romance novel” ideas of Abby and Chad, the stock for DiMera Enterprises has plummeted overnight. Andre vows to kick Kate out of the house at the end of their agreement, leaving her back on the outside peering in. There seems to be a civil war brewing inside the DiMera family, with some members fighting to do the right thing and others attempting to protect the bottom line at all costs.

Andre reminds Kate that she cannot divorce him. The board would realize their marriage has been a sham from the beginning. Even though Kate appears to back down at Andre’s threat, she can be heard talking on the phone later in the episode. She is telling an unknown caller that Andre has once again dropped the ball on an important issue.

After Chad’s confession, Abe has finally figured out what Theo has been doing at DiMera Enterprises and had a few choice words for his son. Theo stands up to his father, refusing to quit his job and claiming that he would do everything again if it meant saving his Uncle Chad. When he returns to the loft, Theo is visibly upset about the altercation. Claire attempts to calm Theo down and takes his hand. Theo welcomes Claire’s touch, a revelation that could mean friendship but could also bud into something more.

DOOL viewers have witnessed Abe spoiling his girlfriend Valerie with lavish gifts of diamonds as of late. On today’s episode of DOOL, Eli saw Valerie wearing the jewelry and decided to confront Abe. Abe quickly changed the subject to Dario, inquiring if he has been caught or if the case has been closed.

After confronting Abe, Eli calls Hope and Rafe for a meeting. It is time to reveal to our favorite DOOL officers whom Dario named as his partner, a piece of information that Eli hadn’t even shared with his temporary partner in the investigation, Abe’s daughter Lani.

DOOL viewers witnessed a fight between Kayla and Steve during the episode on Monday, August 14. Joey is planning on going to the police station to turn himself in for murdering Ava. Although Steve is not a fan of the idea, he supports Joey’s decision. Kayla couldn’t be more against it. Kayla threatened that if Joey goes to prison for what he has done, Tripp should go to jail as well. While in the hallway, Tripp overheard the argument and was planning to leave Salem.

Today on DOOL, Tripp went to the hospital to apologize to Kayla for everything that he has done to hurt her. He tells Kayla that he deserves to go to prison for his actions because what he did to her was unforgivable. Kayla responds by telling Tripp she isn’t going to go to the police, but there is something that he can do for her.

Kayla takes Tripp to find Joey and Steve. Tripp tells Joey that he understands what happened, and can comprehend acting out of desperation. He tells Joey that he won’t tell anyone the truth about who really killed Ava. Kayla believes that the situation can be worked out as a family matter. However, Joey didn’t look too certain about that solution at the end of today’s episode of DOOL.

The following paragraph contains DOOL spoilers. Do not continue to read if you are not interested in hearing information regarding unaired episodes of Days of Our Lives.

Blasting News reported DOOL spoilers which suggest Dario Hernandez’s mysterious partner in crime will soon be revealed as none other than Abe Carver, Salem’s beloved Mayor. Abe’s shocking arrest will be hard on Abe, but also put a strain on Lani, Theo, and Valerie. Everyone connected to Abe will be interviewed for involvement in the counterfeiting crimes and the car accident that almost took Abby’s life.

DOOL fans, what do you think? Do you think Abe committed the crimes that he is being blamed for, or do you think someone is setting him up?

