Guidemap For 2017 Epcot Food And Wine Festival Released: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

There are just two weeks until the beginning of the 2017 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, and that means months of fantastic extra food and beverage options. For 75 days, guests visiting Walt Disney World will get some additional things to enjoy at Epcot, including food, music, food, merchandise, and — oh, yes — food. Now, the guidemap for this year’s festival has been released, and it provides everything you need to know.

Details about this year’s festival have been released little by little over the summer, including the talent list for the “Eat To The Beat” Concert Series and, most recently, the reveal of the merchandise. Now, the Mickey Blog has revealed the guidemap for this year’s big event, and it details that a lot more is on the way.

With so much to take in at the Epcot Food & Wine Festival each year, it’s really hard to capture everything in one trip. Guests need to come up with a bit of a game plan if they only have a day or two at Epcot as they won’t want to miss out on what could be their favorite food items.

That being said, it’s time to know everything necessary if you’re heading to Epcot in the next few months.

Dates

This year’s Food & Wine Festival officially begins on August 31 and will run through November 13. You can attend the festival with your park admission to Epcot, but food and some seminars/presentations are an additional cost.

Kiosks and Outdoor Kitchens

Obviously, the food is a huge part of this festival, and the Disney Parks Blog revealed the full menus for all of the outdoor kitchens this year.

Future World

The Wine & Dine Studio

The Chocolate Studio

The Cheese Studio

Craft Beers at Epcot Legacy Showplace

Earth Eats

Active Eats – New for 2017

Flavors from Fire – New for 2017

Light Lab – New for 2017

Coastal Eats – New for 2017

World Showcase

Farm Fresh

Greece

Islands of the Caribbean

New Zealand

Hawai’i

Australia

Thailand

Patagonia

The Almond Orchard – New for 2017

Mexico

China

India

Africa

Brewer’s Collection

Germany

Spain

Italy

Hops & Barley

Japan

Morocco

Belgium

Brazil

France

Ireland

Scotland

Canada

“Eat To The Beat” Concert Series

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, the popular concert series is returning to Epcot, and there are some brand new acts to enjoy. New for 2017 are American Authors, Devon Allman, Postmodern Jukebox, 10,000 Maniacs, Blue October, and Kenny G. There are a number of other great acts, and you can click this link for the full talent list.

The good thing about getting a look at the guidemap a full two weeks before the festival begins is that you can start to plan and draw out your route. It never hurts to be prepared when it comes to enjoying all you can at Epcot.

It may seem like a lot of information to take in, and actually, it really is. When Walt Disney World does something, they go all out, as they want to deliver as much enjoyment as possible to their guests. For the 75 days of the 2017 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, there are a lot of opportunities to fit in as many things as you can. Still, you’re going to need a guidemap to check them off as you go and make sure all of your favorites are hit before they’re gone.

